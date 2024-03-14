London Gold Unveils New Jewelry Collection in Photo Shoot

Submit Release
London Gold highlighted its custom creations and timeless pieces in a new photo shoot on its scenic balcony.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February, London Gold organized a photo shoot showcasing a new selection of jewelry that underscores the brand's commitment to elegance and craftsmanship. The shoot featured an array of layered necklaces and stackable rings, along with the debut of new custom pieces by Yael Designs, emphasizing the beauty of gemstones and diamonds, notably emeralds and sapphires.

The photo shoot was brought to life with the collaboration of the beautiful and talented model Pamela Sassi, who embodied the essence of London Gold's pieces. Her poise and elegance highlighted the unique designs and intricate details of each jewelry piece, from engagement rings to gemstone creations that capture the light in every facet.

Behind the lens, the accomplished photographer and videographer, Anthony Solis from Trib Connect (@solisphotography and @tribconnect on Instagram) lent his expertise, capturing the new jewelry pieces against the backdrop of London Gold's scenic balcony.
With a careful eye for impeccable design and quality, London Gold continues to captivate the hearts of those seeking something extraordinary. Those interested in exploring the new collection can browse London Gold’s jewelry online or visit one of their store locations in Scottsdale, Arrowhead, or Chandler.

About the Company:
London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.

David Diamond
London Gold
+1 480-367-1717
marketing@londongold.com

