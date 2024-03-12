Sean James, Celebrity Hairstylist, Creates Stunning Look for Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis: Photo provided by Sean James Sean James and Jamie Lee Curtis: Photo provided by Sean James Jamie Lee Curtis and styling team. Photo provided by Sean James. Hair products used to create Jamie's stunning Oscars look. Photo provided by Sean James.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean James, a renowned celebrity hairstylist, had the honor of working with the talented Jamie Lee Curtis at the prestigious Oscars event. Following her previous win and her role as a presenter for Best Supporting Actress, Jamie entrusted Sean James to create a show-stopping hairstyle that perfectly complemented her look.

“How amazing it is that we get to revisit last year‘s amazing Oscar win; with our team of Jaimie, Grace, Ahn, Jane Ross, and myself together, we created a beautiful classic look for Jaime. The foundation being the beautiful simple black Dolce, Gabbana dress. Grace's elegant makeup my FHI heat in elite dryer, and the incredible products from Giovanni cosmetics, I was able to create a look with classic Jaime. We had such a beautiful morning with her, then she went on to present best-supporting actress," states James.

Sean James, a celebrity hairstylist represented by Aim Artists, showcased his exceptional skills at the Oscars. Working at the renowned Matthew Preece Salon in Santa Monica, Sean James has become a go-to hairstylist for high-profile clients seeking red-carpet perfection.

Sean James utilized an array of top-quality products to achieve Jamie Lee Curtis' breathtaking hairstyles. The look began with the Giovanni Cosmetics Ultra Volume Foam Styling Mousse, which provided the hair with grip and texture. Sean James then combined this with the Super Potion Styling Booster, using his trusted FHI Heat Blowdryer, "The Innovator," to create a flawless foundation. The FHI Heat Blowdryer, known for its exceptional performance and compact design, allowed Sean James to achieve the desired result efficiently.

Using his signature technique, Sean James employed a small 1-inch brush, affectionately named "Jamie's Brush," to create small, textured sausages that added depth and dimension to the hairstyle. The combination of careful styling and the holding power of the Giovanni Cosmetics Ultra Volume Big Body Hairspray ensured that Jamie's hair remained in place throughout the evening.

Alongside Sean James' hairstyling expertise, the talented Grace AHN flawlessly executed Jamie Lee Curtis' makeup. Her stylist, Jane Ross, ensured that every detail of Jamie's look, including her stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress and jewelry by Cathy Waterman, was meticulously coordinated.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Sean James, please contact: Jamessean@me.com

Follow Sean James on social media:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@seanjameshair

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanjameshair/

About Sean James:

Sean James is a highly sought-after celebrity hairstylist known for his exceptional talent and dedication to creating stunning red carpet looks. Represented by Aim Artists, Sean James works at the prestigious Matthew Preece Salon in Santa Monica. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for hairstyling, Sean James has established himself as a go-to hairstylist for celebrities and high-profile clients seeking extraordinary hair transformations.

Sean has worked with many celebrities and is currently working with Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Weird Al Yankovic, Christopher Guest, and Chris Hardwick on NBC’s “The Wall.” Sean is a four-time nominee for the local 706 Guild wards and is a local 706 Makeup Artist.