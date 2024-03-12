Submit Release
ORT Tool Moving into Aerospace

The rapidly growing aerospace industry offers us a unique opportunity to expand our capabilities into a dynamic new industry”
— Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool

ERIE, MICHINGAN, U.S., March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ort Tool in its long history, has operated successfully in a number of industries including semiconductor, oil and gas, plastics, mining and many more. As the result of unique manufacturing expertise, ORT Tool is going to expand into the aerospace industry. Its first step will be to become AS 9100 certified.

ORT Tool is launching an effort to work in the aerospace industry by applying for AS 9100 Certification. The aerospace industry demands optimum product, process and service quality. The standard is based on key aspects such as; airworthiness, safety product conformity and reliability.

“With ISO 9001:2015 and API certification, we have the skill and expertise to work in aerospace and are pursuing AS 9100 Certification,” added Milano.

Ort is prepared to move into aerospace with its large manufacturing facility with three different buildings including its main 140,000 sq. ft. shop, a 20,000 sq. ft. fabrication building, and a 5,000 sq. ft. storage facility. Coupled with this state-of-the-art manufacturing, metal fabrication, and design support, the company has a staff of mechanical engineers, highly skilled machinists and welders, and metal fabricators.


About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 160,000 square feet of shop facilities. They build all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.

