Middlesex Recovery Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

LEWISVILLE, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Recovery is proud to announce that it has earned a Three-Year Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its Office-Based Opioid Treatment: Addictions Pharmacotherapy (Adults) programs, located in Chelmsford, Gloucester, Norton, Stoughton, Woburn, MA and Salem, NH.



This designation represents the highest level of recognition that can be given to an organization and shows Middlesex Recovery’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has gone through a rigorous peer-review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

“This achievement shows that we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for every individual we treat,” said Mike Saul, Chief Operating Officer. “We are extremely proud of our team and their dedication to our patients.”

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

Middlesex Recovery is managed by BayMark Health, with treatment centers in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. Our treatment centers provide medication-assisted treatment for individuals with substance use disorders. Middlesex Recovery’s outpatient treatment center offices offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, alcohol addiction treatment, ambulatory withdrawal management program and counseling. For more information, visit www.middlesexrecovery.com.

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services is North America’s trusted leader of comprehensive substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. Through evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach, BayMark empowers individuals to overcome the challenges of addiction and achieve lasting recovery.

Contact: Robin Johnson Telephone: 214.379.3303 Email: media@baymark.com



