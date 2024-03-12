North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on performance by municipalities

Rustenburg – The Head of Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Ben Bole has described the signing of the Implementation Protocols as a resolute commitment and dedication by the department to ensure accountability and improved performance by municipalities, to effectively provide services to communities.

Dr Bole made the remarks during the signing of the Implementation Protocols for Bojanala Platinum District Municipality and its local municipalities, which binds the department and municipalities to implement the service delivery improvement plans as agreed in the One on One Engagement Sessions the department had with all municipalities in the province.

He said the objective of the implementation protocols is to strengthen collaboration and integration of municipal support programmes and to regularly assess the effectiveness of the improvement plan.

“We remain committed to capacitating and supporting municipalities. With the signing of the protocols we are turning a corner to ensure successful implementation of the improvement plans and heighten provision of services. I cannot begin to over-emphasise the need for municipalities to adhere to the Implementation Protocols, as this will make the collective to achieve government objectives.

Methods used before in supporting municipalities have not yielded the desired results and we believe the signing of the protocols is the step in the right direction to achieve better performance by municipalities”, remarked Dr Bole.

Other parties included in the implementation protocol are: North West Provincial Treasury, National DCOG and SALGA NW. All municipalities have welcomed the protocols and committed to honour their implementation with good faith to achieve improved performance by municipalities. The remaining districts, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati and Dr Kenneth Kaunda Districts, will sign the protocols later this week.

The Inter-Governmental Relations - IGR Framework Act, 2005 (Act 13 of 2005) establishes a framework for national, provincial and local governments to promote and facilitate intergovernmental relations, and to provide for mechanisms and procedures to facilitate the settlement of intergovernmental disputes.

The IGR framework also defines joint programmes as: “Those programmes that transcend the conventional organisational boundaries in planning, budgeting and implementation resulting in a number of departments responsible for one aspect of the programme, although none is responsible for its entirety”.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Dineo Thapelo

Cell: 072 218 2559

E-mail: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za