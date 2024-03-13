Submit Release
State Industrial Products Named Safer Choice Partner of the Year by EPA

AWARDED FOR STATE’S COMMITMENT TO THE USE OF PRODUCTS WITH SAFER CHEMICALS

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Industrial Products (SIP), a leading chemical manufacturer and a staple of the Cleveland area economy for more than 100 years, is thrilled to announce its achievement as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year, an honor bestowed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This prestigious award is a testament to the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and commitment to formulating products that are safer for both consumers and the environment. The Safer Choice program highlights companies that exhibit leadership in the use of safer chemical ingredients in their products.

In celebration of this recognition, State Industrial Products will welcome EPA representatives to its headquarters on Monday, March 18, 2024. State Industrial Products has taken a proactive approach to sustainability and environmental responsibility, particularly in its efforts to minimize the environmental impact of wastewater through advanced treatment technologies and practices.

The acknowledgment as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year marks a significant accomplishment for State Industrial Products, reinforcing its position as a leader in promoting safer chemical use and sustainability within the industry.

State Industrial Products has been a beacon of innovation and environmental care since 1911. As a family-owned company, it has consistently led the way in developing high-performance products and state-of-the-art solutions that cater to a wide array of facility management needs. With a portfolio that spans drain maintenance, air care, cleaning systems, and more, State Industrial Products is dedicated to enhancing work environments across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its rigorous approach to product development and environmental management, ensuring that customers receive solutions that are not only effective but also responsible.

For further details about State Industrial Products and its environmental initiatives, please visit stateindustrial.com or contact 866-747-2229.

