Minister Ebrahim Patel briefs media on second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, 18 Mar

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel will brief the media on the second Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference that will take place at the Sandton International Convention Centre on 20 March 2024. The conference is organised by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), in partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC) and National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Minister Patel will be joined by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of ECIC, Mr Ntshengedzeni Maphula, Interim CEO of IDC, Mr David Jarvis and Acting CEO of NEF, Mr Mziwabantu Dayimani.

The objective of the Black Industrialists Programme is to increase the participation of black South Africans in the ownership and control of productive enterprises in key sectors and value chains of the country’s economy.

Date: Monday, 18 March 2024

Time: 11h00Venue: National Empowerment Fund, 187 Rivonia Road, Sandton

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

RSVPs should be directed to Tshilidzi Mugovhoro via email at TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za or WhatsApp on 063 580 3992, before 12:00 on Thursday, 14 March 2024.

Please note that journalists that have applied for accreditation for the Black Industrialists Conference and Exporters Conference and Awards are requested to collect their badges at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) offices in Sandton on 16 and 17 March 2024 from 09:00-18:00. You are requested to bring along your identification documents or passports for verification.

Enquiries:

Bongani Lukhele

Director: Media Relations

Tel: 012 394 1643Cell: 079 5083 457WhatsApp: 074 2998 512