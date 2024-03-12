75 TESDA students empowered by Cayetanos

Women's Month was made more memorable for scores of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) students as Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano equipped them with vital tool kits to boost their current businesses or start up new ones.

The sibling senators distributed electric ovens with convection and three hand mixers to 75 students - most of them women - who took up Bread and Pastry Production NC II at the SLDM Colleges of Quezon City, an institution accredited by TESDA that offers Technical and Vocational Education and Training Courses (TVET).

The students finished their qualifications and received their certification last month through a scholarship course sponsored by the Cayetanos. On Monday, March 11, 2024, the students received their tool kits from the senators.

One of the students, Frebedina Curi from Bagong Silang, North Caloocan, said the kits they received will empower their group of mothers as these will provide additional sources of income.

"Nagpapasalamat po kami kila Sen Alan at Pia Cayetano dahil andiyan na tumutulong sa aming mga nanay na magkaroon ng livelihood para di lang kami umaasa sa mga asawa namin at may sarili kaming pera," Curi said during the kit distribution.

Curi added that all the help fulfills her dream as a baker. "Maraming salamat po sa suporta para matupad ang pangarap naming maging baker, at sa pagbibigay ng magagamit bilang panimula. Maraming salamat at God bless po!"

Another student, Mary Lynn Agarpao, thanked the senators and encouraged those with entrepreneurial dreams to try qualifying through TESDA courses.

"Kay Ma'am Pia at Sir Alan, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagtulong sa amin. Sa mga gusto pang mag-aral ng TESDA course para sa bread and pastry production, push n'yo lang! Kailangan lang may kagustuhan kayong matuto upang magkaroon ng certificate," Agarpao said.

The handover event with the TESDA students was held in Novaliches, Quezon City. It was done in partnership with Quezon City 5th District Representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas and Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas.

Also present were TESDA Quezon City District Director Dr. Nomer Pascual, Kagawads Alfie Manucltao and Roger Ternida from Barangay Sta. Monica, and SLDM Colleges of Quezon City President Dr. Melody Digao.

75 mag-aaral ng TESDA sinuportahan ng mga Cayetano

Mas naging makabuluhan ang Buwan ng Kababaihan para sa mga mag-aaral ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Ito ay makaraang mabigyan sila nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ng mahahalagang tool kit upang palakasin ang mga mayroon nang negosyo at tulong para sa mga nais magsimula ng bagong negosyo.

Namahagi ang magkapatid na senador ng mga electric oven na may convection at tatlong hand mixer sa 75 estudyante - na karamihan ay mga babae - na kumuha ng Bread and Pastry Production NC II sa SLDM Colleges ng Quezon City, isang institusyong kinikilala ng TESDA na nag-aalok ng Technical and Vocational Education and Training Courses (TVET).

Natapos ng mga mag-aaral ang kanilang mga kwalipikasyon at natanggap ang kanilang sertipikasyon noong nakaraang buwan sa pamamagitan ng scholarship na itinataguyod ng mga Cayetano. Noong Lunes, Marso 11, 2024, natanggap nila ang kanilang mga tool kit mula sa mga senador.

Sinabi ng isa sa mga estudyante na si Frebedina Curi mula sa Bagong Silang, North Caloocan, na ang mga kit na kanilang natanggap ay magpapalakas sa kanilang grupo ng mga ina dahil ito ay magbibigay ng karagdagang pagkakakitaan.

"Nagpapasalamat po kami kila Sen Alan at Pia Cayetano dahil andiyan na tumutulong sa aming mga nanay na magkaroon ng livelihood para di lang kami umaasa sa mga asawa namin at may sarili kaming pera," wika ni Curi habang ipinapamigay ang mga toolkit.

Dagdag ni Curi, malaking tulong ito sa pagtupad ng kanyang pangarap na maging panadera. "Maraming salamat po sa suporta para matupad ang pangarap naming maging baker, at sa pagbibigay ng magagamit bilang panimula. Maraming salamat at God bless po!"

Nagpasalamat din sa mga senador ang isa pang estudyante na si Mary Lynn Agarpao,. Hinimok rin niya ang mga may pangarap sa pagnenegosyo na subukang maging kwalipikado sa pamamagitan ng mga kurso sa TESDA.

"Kay Ma'am Pia at Sir Alan, maraming salamat po sa inyong pagtulong sa amin. Sa mga gusto pang mag-aral ng TESDA course para sa bread and pastry production, push n'yo lang! Kailangan lang may kagustuhan kayong matuto upang magkaroon ng certificate," sabi ni Agarpao.

Naganap ang pamimigay ng toolkit para sa mga estudyante ng TESDA sa Novaliches, Quezon City. Ginawa ito katuwang sina Quezon City 5th District Representative Patrick Michael "PM" Vargas at Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas.

Naroon din sina TESDA Quezon City District Director Dr. Nomer Pascual, mga Kagawad mula sa Barangay Sta. Monica na sina Alfie Manucltao at Roger Ternida, at si SLDM Colleges of Quezon City President Dr. Melody Digao.