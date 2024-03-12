OUScapital.com to Exhibit at the Hawaii Hotel and Restaurant Show in March to Expand its Energy Savings Platform
Onsite Utility Services Capital will be exhibiting at the Hawaii. Hotel and Restaurant Show March 20 and 21st.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) expands its funding platform for energy efficiency for hotels and restaurants in Hawaii. Onsite provides off balance sheet funding including service for equipment for carbon reduction and energy savings for air conditioning, refrigeration, and water savings.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented “With the economy and capital constraints for hotel resorts and restaurants we had a lot of energy efficiency contractors and clients coming to us to remove the CapEx and Debt Barrier By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the hotel or restaurant takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization. With the high electric rates in Hawaii, Energy-as-a-Service is a good solution for the local economy.”
Charlie Holt, Onsite Regional VP added,” The Hawaii Hotel and Restaurant Show is a great venue for businesses with common problems and goals to meet and discuss solutions for improving sustainability and finding solutions for the skyrocketing electric rates. Our Hawaii partners have solutions to reduce HVAC costs from 35% to 50%, but finding the capital to implement the solutions was a problem. Onsite’s Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings Infrastructure Fund provides the capital and simply charges a monthly service fee that is less than what you currently spend on electricity and maintenance.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Mexico and Canada. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
