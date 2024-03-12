Neuse Sport Shop Announces Title Sponsorship of the Eastern NC Bass Challenge

Neuse Sport Shop, located in Kinston, NC, is Eastern North Carolina's premier outdoor retailer with stores in Kinston and Cedar Point, NC and is available online at NeuseSportShop.com. Founded in 1953, Neuse Sport Shop offers a vast selection of hunting,

The Largest Competitive Bass Fishing Series in Eastern North Carolina Offers $3,000 Top Prize

We are proud to support the Eastern NC Bass Challenge and its mission to promote bass fishing excellence in our region.” — Russell Rhodes - President/CEO Neuse Sport Shop

KINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuse Sport Shop, Inc., a leading outdoor retailer based in Kinston, NC, is thrilled to announce its title sponsorship of the Eastern NC Bass Challenge. The series, which will now be known as "The Neuse Sport Shop Eastern NC Bass Challenge," is the pinnacle of competitive bass fishing in Eastern North Carolina, attracting anglers from across the Southeast.

Russell Rhodes, President and CEO of Neuse Sport Shop, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are proud to support the Eastern NC Bass Challenge and its mission to promote bass fishing excellence in our region. This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our commitment to serving outdoor enthusiasts and fostering a vibrant fishing community in Eastern North Carolina."

Founded by Jeffrey Davis, the Eastern NC Bass Challenge has earned a reputation for hosting some of the most exciting bass tournaments in the area, providing anglers with professional-style events that showcase the region's abundant bass fisheries.

Davis shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Partnering with Neuse Sport Shop as the title sponsor is a significant milestone for the Eastern NC Bass Challenge. With their support, we can elevate the tournament experience and purses for our participants and continue to grow the sport of bass fishing throughout Eastern North Carolina."

The Neuse Sport Shop Eastern NC Bass Challenge will feature a series of tournaments held at premier bass fishing destinations across the region. The first event is scheduled for March 16, 2024, in Plymouth, NC on the Roanoke River, followed by tournaments in Henderson, NC on Kerr Lake, Edenton, NC on the Chowan River, New Bern, NC on the Neuse River, Hertford, NC on the Perquimans River, and a 2-day championship event August 17-18, 2024, also in Edenton on the Chowan River.

Anglers can expect thrilling competition, generous prizes, and the camaraderie of fellow fishing enthusiasts at each tournament.

For more information about The Neuse Sport Shop Eastern NC Bass Challenge, including registration details and tournament rules, visit www.ncbasschallenge.com.

About Neuse Sport Shop:

Neuse Sport Shop, located in Kinston, NC, is Eastern North Carolina's premier outdoor retailer with stores in Kinston and Cedar Point, NC and is available online at NeuseSportShop.com. Founded in 1953, Neuse Sport Shop offers a vast selection of hunting, fishing, camping, and outdoor gear, along with expert advice and over 70 years of exceptional customer service.