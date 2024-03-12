US Tax Expert Christy Parthiban is Poised for Partnership at a Global Accounting Firm
A top echelon strategic practitioner advising clients on U.S. business structures and handling cross-border tax complicationsKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A highly skilled tax professional with more than a decade of experience handling complex cross-border tax compliance issues for high net-worth clients, Christy Parthiban is expected to join international tax firm USIndiaTax Inc. as a Partner. Operating for more than 25-years, this company provides tax preparation and consulting to individuals and corporates. Its sister companies include a Global Education and Professional training institute that teaches U.S. and Canada CPA, CMA and related accounting courses.
As Partner, she will be among its top echelon strategic practitioners focused on advising clients on U.S. business structures, tax filings, strategic tax planning and consulting, handling cross-border tax complications (including US / India / Canada). She will contribute to expanding USIndiaTax Inc.‘s operations staffing and outsourcing business that assists CPA firms facing recruiting challenges in this highly competitive market. In addition to addressing the shortage of skilled accounting professionals, she will train budding accounting professionals on corporate and international taxes.
Christy brings a unprecedented combination of certifications and education. She is an Enrolled Agent, federally-licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the IRS, holds an MBA in Finance (IGNOU, India), has a CA Intermediate from (ICAI, India) and has completed an auditing course with GAAS (Devry University, US).
Throughout her career, Christy has successfully assisted clients with complicated tax scenarios, around reporting of foreign assets, foreign income, multi-jurisdictional taxes within U.S. states, and repatriation of funds from in and out of the U.S. She is also an expert in the U.S. worldwide tax regime, double taxation impact, usage of tax treaty references and applications, foreign tax credits and exclusions, property exchanges, and more.
Self-described as a combination of tax preparer, tax planner, advisor, and well-wisher, Christy has helped many clients with strategic planning to help stabilize their tax and finances for their future and for their loved ones. She has advised many clients on how to safeguard assets, relocate, plan for retirement, address significant capital gains situations, setting up trusts, report cross-border assets, and plan for survivor benefits. Christy looks at each client’s situation holistically and recommends course of action that best fits their particular needs for today and in the future.
During the past decade, Christy was instrumental in leading a team of professionals, filing U.S. tax returns for its their high net-worth individuals and businesses at MyTaxFiler with several offices in the U.S. and India. She also trained the staff and ran operations for MyTaxFiler’s newly opened branch. Additionally, Christy worked at one of the Big 4 professional services firms, Ernst and Young (EY), and was responsible for few of their Fortune 500 clients with global operations in its mobility tax practice. She has also worked on US and UK taxes for a UK top 25 accounting firm, and contributed to the growth of business venture.
As an expert in her field, Christy had led over 15 webinars which included nationally acclaimed CPE providers (for CPA’s) Strafford Publications. Currently living in Plano, Texas, Christy is also volunteering for the IRS VITA program, helping low-income families file their tax returns for free.
