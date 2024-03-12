KomodoSec Wins 3-Year EBRD Contract for Cybersecurity Enhancement
KomodoSec to bolster cyber resilience in emerging markets under new EBRD contract.
Winning this EBRD project showcases our commitment to enhancing global cybersecurity.”NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KomodoSec, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement in securing a significant three-year contract with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This partnership underscores KomodoSec's commitment to expanding its reach into new markets and solidifies its reputation as a trusted leader in the cybersecurity industry.
— Boaz Shunami, Founder and President, KomodoSec
Under this landmark agreement, KomodoSec will offer comprehensive cybersecurity implementation support and conduct rigorous due diligence for a variety of projects the EBRD plans to invest in. This initiative is aimed at bolstering the cybersecurity posture and resilience of companies operating in emerging markets, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the digital age.
Boaz Shunami, Founder and President of KomodoSec, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Winning this project with the EBRD is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing cybersecurity across the globe. It enables us to make a tangible impact by improving the cyber resilience of companies in evolving countries and assisting them in tackling the ever-changing challenges in the cybersecurity landscape."
This contract marks a significant milestone for KomodoSec, reflecting not only an expansion into new geographical territories but also a recognition of the company's comprehensive expertise and innovative approach to cybersecurity.
KomodoSec invites stakeholders, potential clients, and the media to reach out for further inquiries and to learn more about this exciting development. The team can be contacted at pr-contact@komodosec.com.
As KomodoSec embarks on this pivotal project, the company looks forward to a successful partnership with the EBRD and to continuing its mission of providing state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions to its growing list of esteemed customers. For more information about KomodoSec and its services, please visit komodosec.com.
About KomodoSec:
KomodoSec is at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, offering a wide range of services designed to protect organizations from the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. With a history of successful partnerships and satisfied customers, KomodoSec is dedicated to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable cybersecurity solutions. For more about our journey and impact, visit our customers page.
Contact:
Komodo Team
KomodoSec
pr-contact@komodosec.com
komodosec.com
Boaz Shunami
Komodosec.com
+1 800-409-0472
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn