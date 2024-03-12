Decision Lens software selected for use by Air Force Lifecycle Management Center WNZ

Decision Lens Awards

Decision Lens to play critical role in transforming the planning process as WNZ focuses on fleet modernization.

It’s been amazing to watch how new customers quickly deploy and adopt our software to make data-informed decisions and overcome the challenges of outdated technology and manual processes.” — Lance DeSpain - Vice President, Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (LCMC), WNZ (Support Equipment and Ground Vehicles) to modernize their planning process from collection through allocation as it focuses on modernizing the fleet.

According to Lance DeSpain, Vice President at Decision Lens, “I have been so impressed by the investment in transformation across the entire Air Force. In the last several years, leaders have identified ways to modernize how they prioritize, plan, and fund and proactively reached out to Decision Lens about implementing our solution. It’s been amazing to watch how new customers quickly deploy and adopt our software to make data-informed decisions and overcome the challenges of outdated technology and manual processes.”

Decision Lens will serve as an integrated platform replacing manual processes which relied on collecting input from emails, spreadsheets, and slide decks. More importantly, Decision Lens will serve as a unified framework for selecting the right ideas to invest in and identify which suppliers to rely on.

Making better, faster decisions is becoming a critical advantage for the United States Air Force to maintain American military superiority in the wake of great power competition. Consumer-off-the-shelf software like Decision Lens with purpose-built capabilities such as an intake engine to eliminate manual tasks, a data framework built on decision science, and what-if planning to analyze thousands of scenarios delivers on this requirement.

The increasing penetration of Decision Lens across the Air Force demonstrates the need for commercial-off-the-shelf software across the DoD to achieve broad adoption and rapid return on investment.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this press release is for informational purposes on behalf of Decision Lens and is not intended to represent or imply an endorsement by any government agency.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Force Lifecycle Management Center Support Equipment and Ground Vehicles

Support Equipment and Vehicles Division is responsible for providing support equipment and vehicles to combatants. The division supports a wide variety of items including Munitions Material Handling Equipment (MMHE), propulsion equipment, Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR), life support systems, and a range of vehicles from common passenger vans to Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) special combat vehicle.