Mechanical Ventilator Market Size Expected To Reach $15.13 Billion By 2028

The Business Research Company’s Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The mechanical ventilator market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Mechanical Ventilator Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mechanical ventilator market size is predicted to reach $15.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

The growth in the mechanical ventilator market is due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest mechanical ventilator market share. Major players in the mechanical ventilator market include Air Liquide, Medtronic PLC, Becton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare.

Mechanical Ventilator Market Segments

• By Type: Adult Ventilators, Pediatric Ventilators, Neonatal/ Infant Ventilators

• By Mobility: Intensive Care Ventilators, High-End ICU Ventilators, Mid-End ICU Ventilators, Basic ICU Ventilators, Portable Ventilators

• By Mode Of Ventilation: Invasive Ventilation, Non-Invasive Ventilation

• By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Emergency Medical Service, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global mechanical ventilator market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A mechanical ventilator is a machine that automatically performs all or part of the effort required to transport gas into and out of the lungs. It helps a person to breathe when they find it difficult to breathe on their own.

