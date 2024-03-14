Smart Weapons Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $23.31 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart weapons market size is predicted to reach $23.31 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the smart weapons market is due to the increasing global and regional instability. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart weapons market share. Major players in the smart weapons market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA Incorporated, Orbital ATK Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc., The Boeing Company.

Smart Weapons Market Segments

• By Type: Air-to-ground Missiles, Surface-to-air Missiles, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons, Smart Bullets, Other Smart Weapons

• By Platform: Air, Naval, Land

• By Technology: Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance, Satellite Guidance

• By Geography: The global smart weapons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smart weapons refers to computer-guided weapons embedded with sensors and guided systems. These precision-guided weapons can hit targets with high accuracy and precision and are operated remotely, assisted by the use of external operating systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Smart Weapons Market Characteristics

3. Smart Weapons Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Weapons Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Weapons Market Size And Growth

……

27. Smart Weapons Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Smart Weapons Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

