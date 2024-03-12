Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,873 in the last 365 days.

NASA's FY 2025 Budget

The President's Budget Request for NASA for fiscal year 2025 is $25.4 billion, a modest 2% increase over 2024. The budget proposes flat or diminished funding for most directorates within the agency, a product of strict budget caps placed on federal spending by Congress in 2023.

This page will be updated.

You just read:

NASA's FY 2025 Budget

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more