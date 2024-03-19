CareHawk upgrades CH2000IP: SpotlightTM revolutionizes school district communications & emergency response
By significantly expanding the communication choices accessible to educational institutions, this integration will improve their capacity to respond successfully to various events.”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareHawk, a leading manufacturer of Life Safety Communication products, is proud to introduce Spotlight - a software suite set to revolutionize mass notification and emergency response. A substantial enhancement to the CH2000IP and CH1000 platforms, Spotlight improves the way schools handle emergency communications on multi-campus and district levels, streamlining daily communications between schools and district offices. Spotlight enhances communication flow to create safer and more efficient learning environments for staff and students.
“With Spotlight, we address the growing need to automate and connect school emergency response, at the local school level, between schools in proximity to each other, as well as district offices and first responders. We understand that seconds count and lives can be saved when emergency response is immediate, automated, and reaches all the right people at the right time. That’s the challenge we have addressed with Spotlight.” says Rami Michael, CEO of CareHawk.
CareHawk unveiled several ground-breaking innovations with Spotlight that transform school safety and communication.
One noteworthy development is the multisystem capabilities of both CH2000IP and CH1000 Platforms powered by Spotlight.
This innovation enables schools to deliver real-time priority pages to zones across the district from any of the connected locations. Furthermore, school administrators can now make intercom calls to any endpoint or administrative phone within the connected network, allowing for empowered communication between various departments inside the school and beyond. Facilitating mass communication across multiple systems empowers school administrators to broadcast emergency communications in real-time.
In a lockdown situation, what traditionally required a series of panicked phone calls and manual processes between school administrators, principals and first responders, is now automated by the push of a single button. This is the most compelling life safety innovation of the Spotlight technology. When a school goes into lockdown, neighbouring schools are automatically included, the district office is notified, and first responders are dispatched without anyone making a phone call, saving precious seconds when they matter most.
Another noteworthy feature is the centralized calendar and bell schedule management, which enables districts and schools to improve administrative efficiency by enabling remote school calendar and day schedule updates from a central location, such as the District Office, eliminating the need for inefficient and costly onsite visits.
Schools already invested in CH1000, CareHawk’s flagship hybrid platform, can also enhance their emergency response with Spotlight. By adding a CH2000IP, schools equipped with CH1000 systems can gain access to many of Spotlight’s features such as live communications and centralized calendar updates.
“Enabling thousands of our CH1000 school customers to enhance their existing investment, while offering a clear migration path to the future of true IP-based technology, was a top priority for us. Our customer-centric innovation roadmap and industry-leading engineering capabilities set us apart in the marketplace. Our holistic approach to emergency response and everyday communications empowers our schools to navigate the increasingly complex future of life safety communications,” says Rami Michael.
About CareHawk
CareHawk is a leading supplier of cutting-edge Life Safety Communication products and solutions to educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corrections, commercial, and industrial facilities. CareHawk is dedicated to offering dependable, effective, and affordable tools that enable school districts and instructors to establish secure and cohesive learning environments for staff and students.
