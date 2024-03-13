Global Meal Replacement Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Meal Replacement Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the meal replacement market size is predicted to reach $25.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.
The growth in the meal replacement market is due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest meal replacement market share. Major players in the meal replacement market includeNestlé S.A., Unilever PLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, The Kraft Heinz Company.
Meal Replacement Market Segments
•By Product: Powdered Products, Edible Bars, Ready-to-Drink, Other Products
•By Application: Weight Gain, Weight Loss, Physical Fitness, Wound Healing, Other Applications
•By Distribution Channel: Offline, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels
•By Geography: The global meal replacement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The meal replacement is used as a substitute for solid foods that contain the required quantities of calories and nutrients for the body. Meal replacement refers to a protein- and nutrient-enriched product intended to replace a meal. These are available in powdered drink form or as ready-made drinks.
