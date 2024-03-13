Mineral Oil Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Mineral Oil Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mineral oil market size is predicted to reach $5.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the mineral oil market is due to rising demand for personal care products such as skin care. North America region is expected to hold the largest mineral oil market share. Major players in the mineral oil market include Saudi Aramco, China National Petroleum Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell PLC.

Mineral Oil Market Segments

• By Type: Paraffinic Oil, Naphthenic Oil, Aromatic Oil

• By Grade: Technical Oil, White Oil

• By End User: Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global mineral oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mineral oil refers to a kind of oil produced from petroleum that contains a mixture of oily liquids. It is a colorless, transparent liquid that is odorless and tasteless. Mineral oil is insoluble in water and ethanol. Mineral oils are used in the manufacture of various products such as bulk drugs, cosmetics, textile auxiliaries, and plant spray oil, agrochemicals, aerosols, dye intermediates, and the paper industry.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Mineral Oil Market Characteristics

3. Mineral Oil Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mineral Oil Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mineral Oil Market Size And Growth

……

27. Mineral Oil Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Mineral Oil Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

