Medium Voltage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $43.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Medium Voltage Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medium voltage market size is predicted to reach $43.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the medium voltage market is due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest medium voltage market share. Major players in the medium voltage market include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Hitachi Cable Ltd., Jiangsu Hengtong Cable Co Ltd., General Cable Technologies Corporation.

Medium Voltage Market Segments

• By Product: Termination Cables, Joints, Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Cables, Other Products

• By Voltage: Up to 25kV, 26kV-50kV, 51kV-75kV, 76kV-100kV,

• By Installation: Underground, Submarine, Overhead

• By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Utility

• By End Users: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Mining, Manufacturing, Transportation, Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global medium voltage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medium voltage cable is an electric cable composed of an aluminum or copper conductor and a conductor shield, a composed semiconductor material with a voltage rating between 1000V to 30KV and used in mobile substation equipment, distributing power in industrial settings, supplying power to trains and metro lines and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medium Voltage Market Characteristics

3. Medium Voltage Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medium Voltage Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medium Voltage Market Size And Growth

……

27. Medium Voltage Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Medium Voltage Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

