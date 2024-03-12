CryptoChronic selected by WePlay Hub, leading European games accelerator
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tuesday, the 12th of March 2024, Chronic Games Limited is thrilled to announce that its breakthrough video game, CryptoChronic, has been chosen among hundreds of peers to participate in WePlay Hub, one of the biggest gaming acceleration programs in Europe.
Run by WePlay Ventures, a leading gaming venture capital fund based in Holland, and created in partnership with Azerion, one of the largest publicly listed gaming companies in the world, the WePlay Hub program offers participating studios over a hundred hours of training in technical and business development topics over three months. Thanks to its robust track record, WePlay Ventures provides the studios admitted to the acceleration program with opportunities to work and form partnerships with publishers, service providers, game engine developers, and leading large game companies within the industry. WePlay Hub also aims to manage the investment processes of early-stage gaming studios and offers these studios the opportunity to receive direct investment from the fund.
WePlay Ventures invests in Europe, Central Asia, and Turkey, supporting exceptional pre-seed and seed-stage gaming studios to achieve their potential. Its longstanding relationships in the ecosystem have allowed it to bring such expertise to each one of its investments, building a portfolio of over 450 games. With its comprehensive strategy that focuses deeply on Europe, Central Asia, and Turkey, WePlay aims to provide significant support to gaming studios in the region with its experienced team, wide network, accelerator programs, and strategic investments.
Chronic Games Limited, based in Hong Kong, is the company behind the revolutionary video game called CryptoChronic. Bringing the fun back to crypto and NFTs, CryptoChronic is the free-to-earn and fun-to-learn gaming metaverse reinventing Pokémon and Tamagotchi as blockchain-based, digital pet collectibles – Chronics - that gamers can breed, nurture, and battle in multiplayer against their friends. Its plan to thrive, grow, and scale, also fueled by its participation in WePlay Hub, involves a multi-pronged approach aiming to provide users with increasingly high levels of utility, functionality, and, most importantly, enjoyment. All gamers can now play its Beta version for free on the CryptoChronic website.
Burak Yılmaz, Managing Director of WePlay Ventures, has stated, "Since the day WePlay was founded, we have been committed to contributing to the development of early-stage game studios and fostering the growth of the game ecosystem. We aim to leverage the experiences we’ve gained using the WePlay HUB program to benefit game studios in Europe and Central Asia. This strategy allows us to speed up the development of other emerging gaming ecosystems and increase the number of successful game studios. The WePlay HUB program is set to solidify its position as one of the industry’s leading entities by aiding the development of hundreds of studios. I would like to extend my congratulations to all those selected for the program and wish them continued success."
Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games, declares, “Our goal of changing how we think about digital asset ownership and game development, paving the way for a new era of gaming, is an ambitious one. Yet, now we feel vastly confident in launching our game supported by WePlay Hub’s outstanding accelerator program. Thanks to their experience consolidated over the years with a plethora of highly successful gaming studios, and through their loud and authoritative voice, we can achieve the growth we are seeking. We are excited to be facing this adventure together, knowing we can rely on their valued support and mentorship.”
