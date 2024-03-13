Microgrid Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Microgrid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the microgrid market size is predicted to reach $34.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the microgrid market is due to the growing adoption of microgrids for rural electrification. North America region is expected to hold the largest microgrid market share. Major players in the microgrid market include General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Exelon Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC.

Microgrid Market Segments
• By Type: AC Microgrid, DC Microgrid, Hybrid
• By Connectivity: Grid Connected, Off-Grid Connected
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Application: Remote Systems, Institutional Buildings, Community And Utility Distribution
• By End-User: Commercial And Industrial, Institutes And Campuses, Defense And Military
• By Geography: The global microgrid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The microgrid refers to a local energy grid with control capability, that can disconnect from the traditional grid and operate autonomously. A microgrid is a self-contained energy system that serves a specific geographic area, such as a college campus, hospital, business center, or neighborhood. Microgrids can strengthen grid resilience and help mitigate grid disturbances by operating while the main grid is down, as well as serve as a grid resource for faster system response and recovery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Microgrid Market Characteristics
3. Microgrid Market Trends And Strategies
4. Microgrid Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Microgrid Market Size And Growth
……
27. Microgrid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Microgrid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

