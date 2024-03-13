Machine Tools Market Size Expected To Reach $122.06 Billion By 2028
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Machine Tools Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the machine tools market size is predicted to reach $122.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.
The growth in the machine tools market is due to the growing manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest machine tools market share. Major players in the machine tools market include Robert Bosch GmbH, The Black & Decker Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co Ltd., JTKET Corporation.
Machine Tools Market Segments
• By Product Type: Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines, Other Product Types
• By Automation Type: CNC Machine Tools, Conventional Machine Tools
• By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect
• By Industry: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction Equipment, Power and Energy, Industrial, Other Industries
• By Geography: The global machine tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6137&type=smp
Machine tools, also referred to as stationary power-driven equipment, are used to shape or create pieces made of metal or other materials. These are used for cutting, boring, grinding, shearing, and also used for deformations.
Read More On The Machine Tools Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/machine-tools-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Machine Tools Market Characteristics
3. Machine Tools Market Trends And Strategies
4. Machine Tools Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Machine Tools Market Size And Growth
……
27. Machine Tools Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Machine Tools Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
