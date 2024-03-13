Machine Tools Market Size Expected To Reach $122.06 Billion By 2028

Machine Tools Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The machine tools market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $122.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Machine Tools Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the machine tools market size is predicted to reach $122.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The growth in the machine tools market is due to the growing manufacturing industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest machine tools market share. Major players in the machine tools market include Robert Bosch GmbH, The Black & Decker Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co Ltd., JTKET Corporation.

Machine Tools Market Segments

• By Product Type: Milling Machines, Drilling Machines, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines, Other Product Types

• By Automation Type: CNC Machine Tools, Conventional Machine Tools

• By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect

• By Industry: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction Equipment, Power and Energy, Industrial, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global machine tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Machine tools, also referred to as stationary power-driven equipment, are used to shape or create pieces made of metal or other materials. These are used for cutting, boring, grinding, shearing, and also used for deformations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Machine Tools Market Characteristics

3. Machine Tools Market Trends And Strategies

4. Machine Tools Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Machine Tools Market Size And Growth

……

27. Machine Tools Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Machine Tools Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

