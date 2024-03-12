Two Wombats Champions Healthier Lifestyles with Special No Smoking Day Campaign

Smoking cessation advocates offer free 40-day nicotine pouch supply to first 40 new customers on No Smoking Day, promoting healthier, smoke-free lives.

We are proud to commemorate No Smoking Day by enabling individuals to liberate themselves from the harmful clutches of cigarettes.” — Cormac Folan, Two Wombats co-founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Wombats, the UK's premier nicotine pouch provider, is excited to announce a groundbreaking campaign in celebration of the 40th anniversary of No Smoking Day. This initiative underscores the company's steadfast commitment to promoting smoking cessation and supporting individuals on their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

On the occasion of National No Smoking Day, Wednesday, 13th March 2024, Two Wombats is set to offer an unparalleled opportunity for new customers. The first 40 new customers to order a single can will be rewarded with a complimentary 40-day supply of nicotine pouches. This generous offer is designed to aid participants in their efforts to quit smoking, providing a substantial support system at no additional cost.

No Smoking Day is recognised globally as a pivotal moment to acknowledge the hazards associated with smoking and to highlight the significance of quitting for good. Through this campaign, Two Wombats aims to reinforce the importance of cessation, offering tangible support to those ready to embark on a smoke-free journey.

Nicotine pouches are heralded as a viable and effective alternative to conventional cigarettes. They offer a nicotine fix in the absence of the detrimental effects associated with tobacco smoke. By presenting a 40-day supply for free, Two Wombats aspires to facilitate the initial step for smokers aiming to quit, making the transition more attainable.

Cormac Folan, co-founder of Two Wombats, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "We are proud to commemorate No Smoking Day by enabling individuals to liberate themselves from the harmful clutches of cigarettes. Our mission has always been to equip smokers with practical and effective solutions for cessation. We are confident that this campaign will significantly impact the lives of those eager to begin their journey towards a smoke-free existence."

To take part in this remarkable giveaway, new customers are invited to place an order for £10 or more on National No Smoking Day, 13th March 2024, via the Two Wombats website. The initial 40 orders will automatically be granted an additional 40-day supply of nicotine pouches at no extra charge, marking a significant milestone in their quitting journey.

About Two Wombats

Two Wombats is at the forefront of the nicotine pouch market in the United Kingdom, dedicated to providing innovative alternatives to traditional smoking methods. With a focus on quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction, Two Wombats is committed to aiding individuals in their pursuit of a healthier, smoke-free lifestyle.