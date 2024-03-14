Radiant Smiles Dental Care Announces All On 4 Dental Implants in Perth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiant Smiles Dental Care, a trusted dental practice located in Yokine, WA, is pleased to announce the availability of All-On-4 dental implants in Perth radiantsmiles.com.au/all-on-4-perth/. Dr. Anand Ponnusamy, Principal at Radiant Smiles Dental Care, is excited to introduce this innovative solution to address tooth loss and restore the functionality and aesthetics of patients' smiles.
Dr. Ponnusamy emphasises the significance of All-On-4 dental implants in modern dentistry, stating, "The team is proud to offer All-On-4 dental implants as an advanced treatment option for patients experiencing tooth loss. This innovative solution provides a permanent and natural-looking alternative to traditional dentures, enhancing both oral function and overall quality of life."
All-On-4 dental implants offer a comprehensive solution for individuals who have lost multiple teeth or are facing the prospect of complete tooth loss. Unlike traditional dentures, which can be cumbersome and may require adhesives for stability, All-On-4 implants are securely anchored into the jawbone, providing a stable foundation for replacement teeth. This results in improved bite function, speech clarity, and confidence in social interactions.
The All-On-4 technique involves the placement of four dental implants in either the upper, lower, or both jaws, depending on the patient's specific needs. What sets All-On-4 apart is the strategic positioning of the implants, with the rear implants tilted at a 45-degree angle. This innovative approach allows for maximum stability and support, even in cases where there may be bone deficiencies in the jaw.
Dr. Ponnusamy further discusses the future outlook for dental implant technology, stating, "As advancements in dental implant technology continue to evolve, The team here is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and offering the patients the most effective and durable solutions for tooth replacement. The introduction of All-On-4 dental implants reflects the dedication to providing comprehensive and personalised care to the Perth community."
In addition to restoring oral function and aesthetics, All-On-4 dental implants offer several benefits, including improved jawbone health and longevity compared to traditional dentures. By integrating with the natural bone structure, dental implants help preserve bone density and prevent further deterioration, maintaining facial contours and overall facial harmony.
Radiant Smiles Dental Care is renowned for its patient-centred approach and commitment to excellence in dental care. The team of experienced professionals works closely with each patient to develop customised treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and preferences. From initial consultation to post-procedure follow-up, the team strives to ensure a comfortable and stress-free experience for every individual.
For individuals seeking a permanent solution for tooth loss and enhanced oral health, All-On-4 dental implants offer a transformative option with long-lasting benefits. To learn more about All-On-4 dental implants Perth or to schedule a consultation, please contact Radiant Smiles Dental Care at (08) 9440 3654 or email admin@radiantsmiles.com.au.
