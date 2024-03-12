VIALET enters a new chapter, M. Staliūnas becomes the new CEO
The Bank of Lithuania has approved the nomination of Mantas Staliūnas to take over the position of CEO of the UAB Via Payments, otherwise known as VIALET.
The shift in the leadership is a challenge, but it was a planned and natural process in the organization.”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bank of Lithuania has approved the nomination of Mantas Staliūnas to take over the position of Chief Executive Officer of the UAB Via Payments, otherwise known as VIALET. Mr Staliūnas replaces Artjoms Grivkovs, who was the CEO and co-founder of the company, and who will now be a member of the Management Board.
Mr Staliūnas joined VIALET last year as Chief Operations Officer and has seamlessly integrated into the team with efficient process optimisation and development of the company's strategy. Prior to that, he gained solid international experience with organizations in Switzerland, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Asia-Pacific region. Staliūnas has worked at Bloomberg, and has managed companies such as Verified Payments, Pacific Private Bank and Lewben Investment Management (now Braitin Investments).
"The shift in the leadership is a challenge, but it was a planned and natural process in the organization initiated by Artjom himself. VIALET is entering a new chapter where I will continue the work that has been started with an established and strong team," says Staliūnas.
The new CEO adds that he will strive to bring positive changes that will help develop the business and ensure its further successful growth. Establishing a firmer presence in the market, growing the company's maturity, increasing the range of services offered, and delving further into e-commerce are all high on the list of priorities.
VIALET, an electronic money company (EMI), currently has two branches in Vilnius and Riga. It has over 70 professionals, more than half of whom are employed in Lithuania. The recognized company in the Fintech market, has been growing steadily and profitably for almost 7 years. According to 2022 data, VIALET generated revenues of EUR 13 million and earned a profit of EUR 1.7 million.
The fintech company has been licensed as an EMI since 2017. VIALET provides services to private as well as international business clients. It provides SEPA, SEPA Instant and SWIFT payment services, opens dedicated IBAN accounts, executes payment transactions, offers currency exchange, issues virtual Mastercard payment cards, provides card payment collection service, and more. This year, the company integrated open banking for its customers.
