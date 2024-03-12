Zil Money Surpasses $70 Billion in Processed Transactions

Affirming its position as a leader in b2b payments, Zil Money sets new milestones.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment company, announced surpassing $70 billion in processed transactions on its innovative platform since its inception in 2018. With over 900,000 global businesses served, Zil Money is committed to pioneering technologies, customer satisfaction, and setting new standards in financial management. By providing efficient solutions and fostering global business growth, the cloud-based payment platform continues to redefine B2B payments. Zil Money's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has fueled its rapid growth, making it a leader in B2B payments. With its advanced features, the payment SaaS platform helps businesses streamline financial operations, manage risks, and boost growth.

Zil Money has expanded its services lately to include overnight check mailing, which has caught the attention of many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) since its launch. This service particularly attracts small business owners who previously struggled with expensive payment methods. The platform now provides various affordable options for securely mailing checks, including First Class Check Mailing for $1.25, First Class USPS Canada for $2.99, First Class with Tracking for $6.99, Priority Mail Through USPS for $11.99, Express Mail USPS for $34.99, FedEx Overnight USA for $24.99, and FedEx Overnight Canada for $29.99. Additionally, the platform offers recurring mail check payments for all these categories, making bill payments more efficient for businesses.

The latest upgraded cloud banking service of Zil Money enables businesses to simplify their payment processes. Users can open US accounts remotely, create virtual cards, and initiate international wire transactions. With integration into over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, it streamlines payment account management and transactions. The cloud-based payment platform is also highly mobile-friendly, allowing users to download the app from the Google Play and iOS App Stores.

The payment SaaS platform also offers white-label services for other brands, allowing businesses to develop new products or services using its expertise, infrastructure, and resources. As the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com and Zil US (Zil Banking), Zil Money provides diverse payment options, including ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet transfers, QR code payments, checks, and more. It integrates seamlessly with popular accounting and payroll software, making transactions efficient and cost-effective. Zil Money is rapidly expanding its global presence and improving its services to meet the varied financial needs of businesses worldwide.