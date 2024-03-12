SECO DELIVERS CLEA’S MODULE ASTARTE THROUGH GOOGLE CLOUD MARKETPLACE
Clea’s module Astarte provides the ability to orchestrate IoT field data and handle device-to-cloud communication on Google Cloud
AREZZO, ITALY, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SECO, a leading global provider of end-to-end technological solutions for next generation digital devices, today announced the listing of Clea's module Astarte on Google Cloud Marketplace. This integration enables users to easily access an advanced framework for IoT data-centric operations.
Astarte is the connectivity building block within Clea, SECO’s comprehensive software suite for building IoT solutions that harness field data. Based on open source and production ready, Clea is composed of a set of modules that deliver features encompassing data orchestration and modeling, device and fleet management, and development of value-added services and advanced AI applications. Astarte serves as an IoT communication and data orchestration layer, facilitating field data management. It incorporates all the necessary components for locally processing data through a series of built-in features and connecting a fleet of devices to a set of remote cloud-hosted applications. Astarte performs tasks including data modeling, automated data reduction, and real-time event facilitation - encompassing any feature expected in modern IoT middleware. Astarte is fully open source. Its architecture enables scaling to large numbers of device nodes, supporting large-scale messaging and data orchestration without compromising on stability and reliability.
Delivery through Google Cloud Marketplace will provide users with a consumption-based, software as a service (SaaS) release of Astarte. For businesses, this simplifies getting started and later scaling their IoT applications, via Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure. A variety of flavors, from inexpensive starter plans to fully dedicated instances, will be provided. Astarte will also be natively and tightly integrated with the broader Google Cloud ecosystem, including Pub/Sub and BigQuery.
Following Astarte, other modules of the Clea software suite will soon be released individually on Google Cloud Marketplace. This strategic approach, aiming to make Clea components available on the marketplace through native integration with the Google Cloud ecosystem empowers developers to choose whether to use them collectively or individually - perfectly aligning with the requirements of their IoT applications.
Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.
”Our listing on Google Cloud Marketplace is a pivotal milestone in our effort to provide IoT developers with the best of both worlds: the simplicity and convenience of SaaS and PaaS solutions, and the benefits and guarantees of an open source ecosystem,” said Dario Freddi, Chief IoT and Strategy Officer at SECO. “We’re committed to filling the gap of the deprecated IoT Core with an even better experience for developers, and via the same convenience and integration with the broader Google Cloud ecosystem. We will also double down on our investment in Google Cloud with further releases of other Clea modules, in accordance with our mission of becoming the go-to choice for building IoT applications on Google Cloud.”
“Bringing SECO to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow Astarte on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “SECO can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”
SECO will present Astarte integrated with Google Cloud at embedded world Exhibition&Conference from 9 to 11 April 2024, and a substantial portion of the SECO booth will be dedicated to showcasing the Clea software suite. Through a series of compelling applications demos, attendees will gain insights into real-world deployments of this foundation for data-intensive, AI-ready IoT applications, highlighting its efficacy in unleashing the full potential of data for businesses. Meet SECO and Google Cloud experts and discover more about Clea at booth 320, Hall 1, at the Exhibition Center in Nuremberg, Germany.
Discover Astarte on Google Cloud Marketplace. To learn more about Clea and Astarte, visit clea.ai.
