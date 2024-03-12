13-Year-Old Kimberly Jaramillo Brings Disney Songs to Life with New Album "Mariachi Fantasy"

"Mariachi Fantasy" "Under the Sea" "Beauty and the Beast"

Get ready to experience the magic of Disney like never before! The latest album features eight beloved Disney songs with an electrifying mariachi twist.

Her charismatic personality is reflected in her captivating voice, which irresistibly grabs the attention of people of all ages.” — Martha A. Chavez (Vocal Coach)

MURRAY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disney songs hold a special place in the hearts of many, transporting them to a world of magic and wonder. However, for one young artist, these songs sparked her imagination and helped her connect with her cultural roots. Kimberly Jaramillo, a 13-year-old artist, has introduced a unique fusion of traditional Mexican music and beloved Disney songs called "Mariachi Fantasy" or "Mariachi en Fantasía".Jaramillo grew up in a Mexican-American household surrounded by the vibrant sounds of mariachi music. However, it wasn't until she heard the iconic Disney songs that she fell in love with music. Inspired by her cultural heritage and the magic of Disney, Jaramillo began experimenting with blending the two genres.The result is "Mariachi Fantasy", a collection of Disney songs infused with the lively rhythms and melodies of traditional mariachi music. The album includes classic Disney songs such as "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio and "A Whole New World" from Aladdin. Jaramillo's powerful vocals bring a fresh and unique twist to these beloved songs while also honoring her Mexican heritage. Jaramillo's passion for music and her cultural roots has caught the attention of many, with her videos on social media gaining thousands of views and shares. She hopes that her music will not only entertain but also inspire others to embrace their own cultural backgrounds and explore new ways to express themselves."Mariachi Fantasy" is just the beginning for this talented young artist as she continues to create and share her unique blend of music with the world. Jaramillo's passion, creativity, and dedication to her craft serve as an inspiration to others, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your dreams.For more information on Kimberly Jaramillo and her music, visit her social media pages, and stay tuned for upcoming releases. "Mariachi Fantasy" will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning March 26, 2024. The album will be released as an independent artist's digital distribution. Special thanks to Mr. Manuel Garza, a well-known arranger of Mariachi music, who arranged all of the songs. There will be a launch event for the new album on March 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Let yourself be transported to a world of magic and cultural pride with this one-of-a-kind musical experience.

