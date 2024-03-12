SuperCare Health® Honors National Sleep Awareness Week with Pilot Testing on Face Scanning Technology for PAP Masks
Innovative Technology Creates Easier, Cost Effective, and Efficient Access to Sleep Apnea Treatment
Whenever my team and I begin testing new technology, our ultimate goal is to help patients access the healthcare they need.”DOWNEY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperCare Health, a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, honors National Sleep Awareness Week March 10-16, an annual observance established to emphasize the connection among sleep, physical health, and overall well-being. During this important awareness week and all year long, SuperCare Health remains committed to providing the highest quality programs and products to patients with sleep conditions.
— Sean Nahm, Director, Corporate Operations
Among many program offerings, SuperCare Health specializes in treating sleep apnea through customizable services and products. The organization is currently piloting a new program for patients with sleep apnea to help them get a perfect fit on the first try for masks used with their CPAP and BiPAP machines. With the guidance of a prescribing physician or respiratory therapist during a virtual TeleHealth appointment, the technology will allow patients to virtually scan their faces using their own mobile devices and match them with a mask that fits them best from a wide selection of options. Reducing the burden of visiting a doctor’s office for a mask fitting, SuperCare Health hopes this new technology will make sleep apnea treatment easier, more cost effective, and more efficient for patients who may otherwise have difficulty accessing care or adhering to their treatment plans.
The program is currently being tested with efficacy rates expected later this year. If the numbers prove the technology works, SuperCare plans to launch companywide. Says Sean Nahm, SuperCare’s lead on the pilot program, “Whenever my team and I begin testing new technology, our ultimate goal is to help patients access the healthcare they need. If SuperCare’s innovations can make the patient experience better, we’ll be proud leaders within the healthcare industry as we show how these advancements can truly change lives.”
Known in the medical field as obstructive sleep apnea or OSA, the condition causes interrupted breathing during sleep when the neck and throat relax, blocking the flow of oxygen to the lungs. People with sleep apnea may experience frequent waking and low oxygen levels. In the United States, sleep apnea is as common as diabetes and more common than asthma. In fact, more than 30 million people have sleep apnea in the US, but only 6 million are diagnosed with the condition.
