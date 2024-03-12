Langston University Champions: The Rich Legacy of Professional Dress in the Black Experience for Career Success
LANGSTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Langston University, the sole historically black college and university (HBCU) in Oklahoma, proudly emphasizes the profound role of professional dress rooted in the black experience as a cornerstone for career readiness. This initiative celebrates the historical significance of "Sunday best" attire, symbolizing resilience, identity, and dignity in the face of systemic challenges.
In the black community, professional attire is more than just clothing; it reflects history, culture, and an unwavering quest for excellence. The tradition of "Sunday best," stemming from when enslaved Africans were allowed the semblance of self-expression on Sundays, has evolved into a powerful statement in professional settings today. It embodies a commitment to presenting oneself with pride and dignity, transcending mere aesthetics to navigate the complexities of racial perception and power dynamics in the workplace.
While today’s college students are digital natives, some do not understand the importance of professional dress in the workplace. Without this knowledge, students are not ‘career-ready.” Functions like career fairs often have an unwritten rule of professional dress for students who are job seekers. Therefore, the value of professional dress needs to be taught. School of Business Dean, “Our business students are taught the importance of professional dress as a smart part of the overall package. Students need to be prepared. A great suit or a nice dress won’t help if you are unprepared.” Dean Green worked in the public sector for 27 years and can remember when his non-black co-workers did not understand why he kept professional attire even when the office was casual. “When I am the only African-American professional in the office, you feel responsible for your community. My attire was also a tribute to my parents, who were domestics and never had this opportunity to dress professionally.”
Langston University invites future leaders to join a community where career preparation is infused with cultural pride and a deep understanding of the historical significance of professional dress. This initiative is about fostering academic and professional excellence and honoring the black community's legacy and resilience through the power of attire. Dr. Green shares, "Our approach to professional dress is deeply interwoven with our cultural heritage, offering a unique perspective on career readiness that distinguishes our students in the professional world."
