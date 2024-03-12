TCIEXPRESS’s Pune Sorting Centre Wins LEED Gold Rating for Green Practices
GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCI Express Ltd. (TCIEXPRESS), India’s leading B2B express delivery company, is delighted to announce that its Pune Sorting Centre has received the prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification with a Gold Rating from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).
The Pune Sorting Centre becomes TCIEXPRESS’s second LEED-certified sorting centre after its GIGA Sorting Centre in Gurugram, which is the first and largest LEED-certified B2B sorting centre in South Asia and India.
Recognising TCIEXPRESS’s outstanding sustainability practices, the USGBC awarded the Pune Sorting Centre a 'Gold' rating under LEEDv4.1 for Operations and Maintenance: Existing Buildings. This globally renowned certification reinforces TCIEXPRESS's steadfast dedication and innovative approaches to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Spread across 1.32 lakh square feet, the Pune Sorting Centre features a 280 Kwp solar panel installation. This configuration enabled the generation of 415,173.9 KWh of renewable electricity since its launch, contributing 205,467.95 KWh in the fiscal year 2022-23. This aligns with TCIEXPRESS's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
Through solar initiatives at Pune and Gurugram sorting centres, TCIEXPRESS successfully mitigated 79,000 tons of annual carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 3.7 million trees annually.
Furthermore, the Pune Sorting Centre epitomises sustainability with its 25 KLD Sewage Water Treatment Plant, energy-efficient LED lights, and automated processes, reducing parcel handling times by 40%. Guided by LEED-accredited professionals, the centre integrates sustainable practices into design, construction, and daily operations. Features include an efficient rainwater management system, reduced parking footprints, eco-friendly waste management, water use reduction, and optimised energy performance. Emphasising responsible waste disposal and recycling practices makes a significant contribution to a circular economy.
Mr Chander Agarwal, Managing Director of TCIEXPRESS, remarked: "In receiving the LEED Gold Certification for our Pune Sorting Centre, TCIEXPRESS once again affirms its position at the forefront of sustainable logistics. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and serves as a testament to our innovative approaches to redefining industry standards."
As TCIEXPRESS continues to pioneer eco-friendly practices, the LEED Gold Certification stands as a beacon, illuminating the path towards a greener, more sustainable future for TCIEXPRESS and the entire logistics sector. TCIEXPRESS remains dedicated to delivering excellence in express logistics while prioritising environmental stewardship.
About TCIEXPRESS:
TCIEXPRESS is India's leading provider of customised B2B express distribution solutions. With over 950 owned branches across the country and a wide network of 50,000+ pick-up and 60,000+ delivery points, it ensures time-definite last-mile delivery across the country. TCIEXPRESS caters to various industries, such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, retail, e-commerce, and telecommunications, providing exceptional express delivery services.
Head of Branding & Customer Service, TCI Express Ltd
+91 97117 22201
vijay.kumar@tciexpress.in