Announcing the Truth & Liberty Call-In Show New Host Lineup
Both hosts have amazing experience and are going to be valuable contributors to the content of the Truth & Liberty Daily Live Call-In Show.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. began airing live daily Monday-Friday from 3:30-5:00 pm (MT) offering listeners a chance to hear from expert hosts on the topics that affect us every day.
— Richard Harris, Executive Director
Welcome to new show hosts E.W. Jackson and Janet Porter. They both have amazing experience and are going to be valuable contributors to the content of the Truth & Liberty Daily Live Call-In Show.
E.W. Jackson joined the United States Marine Corps in 1970. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts at Boston in 1975, and from Harvard Law School in 1978. While in law school, he studied at Harvard Divinity School and was licensed as a Baptist minister.
Ordained as Pastor in 1979 and consecrated a Bishop in 1998, Jackson practiced law for 15 years in Boston, and was an adjunct professor at Northeastern University and Strayer University.
Janet Porter is the Founder and President of Faith2Action - formed to win the cultural war for life, liberty, and the family.
Porter is also the architect of the pro-life Heartbeat Bill which ensures that “if a heartbeat is detected the baby is protected.” Heartbeat Bills have been introduced in 30 states and passed in fourteen (and counting).
Jackson and Porter join regular hosts Andrew Wommack, Richard Harris and Alex McFarland.
Andrew Wommack is the founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries & Charis Bible College. He is also the president of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, an organization that seeks to educate, unify, and mobilize believers to impact culture and effect godly change on important social issues.
Richard Harris serves as the Executive Director of the Truth & Liberty Coalition. Before coming to Charis, he practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court.
As a Christian apologist, author, evangelist, religion and culture analyst, and advocate for biblical truth, Alex McFarland speaks worldwide. He has preached in over 2,200 churches throughout North America and numerous more internationally.
The program offers the opportunity for viewers to call in and ask the hosts questions on biblical worldview topics and current events. Listeners have a chance to engage with the teachers and get the answers needed to live in truth and freedom. Hosts deliver biblically sound commentary and teaching on the topics that affect us every day.
New host schedule features:
Richard Harris, Monday
Alex McFarland, Tuesday
Andrew Wommack, Wednesday
E.W. Jackson, Thursday
Janet Porter, Friday
The call-in number is 719-619-2341.
ABOUT TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs.
