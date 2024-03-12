GenVivo to Present at the 2024 BioProcess International (BPI) US West Annual Meeting
Posters characterize GenVivo’s enveloped vector production and efforts to optimize production through perfusion technologies and buffer development.PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenVivo, Inc., a private clinical stage company with breakthrough off-the-shelf platforms for personalized cancer immunotherapies, today announced that two posters are being presented at the BioProcess International (BPI) US West Annual Meeting, March 11-14, in San Diego, CA. Data presented by GenVivo demonstrates their advances in enveloped vector production from HEK293T cells. The perfusion study demonstrates the ability to achieve high infectious titers using continuous bioprocess technologies that are associated with many other production benefits. The debottlenecking presentation emphasizes the importance of buffer design in maintaining infectious titer throughout the manufacturing process.
Presentation details
• Session Title: Exhibit Hall – Town and Country Resort, San Diego
• Session Date and Time: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM PST and Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 9:45 AM to 10:15 AM & 3:15 PM to 3:45 PM PST
Poster 1
• Abstract Title: INTENSIFIED ENVELOPED VECTOR PRODUCTION FROM HEK293T CELLS IN FLEXSAFE® RM USING PERFUSION BIOPROCESSING
• Presenter: Lynn Svay, Executive Director of Process Development and Christine Urrea, Process Engineering Scientist at GenVivo, Inc.
• Abstract Number: 46
• This study analyzes production data of an enveloped vector in the Sartorius Flexsafe® RM bags in both fed batch and perfusion modes, as well as data from stirred tank bioreactor.
• Continuous bioprocess technologies have gained popularity due to increased volumetric productivity, smaller facility footprints, shortened production downtime, improved product quality attributes and continuous harvest of labile products leading to increased yields.
• Our results demonstrate that the perfusion process extends cell culture growth period, while maintaining high cell viability and cell densities, > 80E06 cells/mL, to achieve high infectious titers. This demonstrates capability of the perfusion platform for HEK293-based vector production.
Poster 2
• Abstract Title: DEBOTTLENECK PROCESS DEVELOPMENT FOR TARGETED PRECLINICAL ENVELOPED VECTOR PRODUCTION
• Presenter: Lauren Slowskei, Process Engineer III at GenVivo, Inc.
• Abstract Number: 47
• During the process development of a preclinical enveloped vector, substantial product loss during sterile filtration after ultrafiltration-diafiltration (UF-DF) was a significant challenge.
• Investigation with nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) determined that aggregation of the vector was occurring during the diafiltration step.
• Various process parameter optimizations were evaluated for the diafiltration buffer, including buffer pH, buffer ionic strength and excipients selection. Optimizing ionic strength of the buffer resulted in reduced vector aggregation and improved vector yields. This highlights the significance of buffer formulation.
About GenVivo
GenVivo’s approach is to synergistically attack tumors to release patient specific antigens (neoantigens), which in the presence of a cytokine, results in the generation of immune effector cells, which continuously amplify therapeutic immune responses. Our lead candidate, GEN2, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04313868) in Asia. The first US enrolled patient to be dosed is anticipated in Q1 2024.
For more information about GenVivo, visit https://genvivoinc.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of GenVivo, Inc. (“GenVivo”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. GenVivo may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this presentation represent GenVivo’s views as of the date of this presentation. GenVivo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while GenVivo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.
“GenVivo,” the GenVivo logo and other trademarks, trade names or service marks of GenVivo appearing in this presentation are the property of GenVivo. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products or companies.
