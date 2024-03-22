Phillie-BOP Productions and new independent artist Imari release debut single "Breathe Again"
Breathe Again: Imari takes a breath as a new independent artist!ANNANDALE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Breathe Again” marries powerful lyrics, a contagious groove, and soulful emotions to create a song destined to steal hearts. New independent artist Imari (Jashonda Dutch) drew from her heart to write and deliver her first national release in collaboration with hitmaker producer Bennie Pearce, under his independent production label Phillie-BOP Productions. Lyrics are raw, from the soul and the music has a haunting rhythm that captures listeners with the magic of the blend.
Imari’s precision vocals are built on training and a naturally unique style that touches emotions in the most heartfelt way. She fuses smooth R&B, Neo-Soul, and jazz vocals with an instrumental backing that highlights her unique sound. Her skillful songwriting and vocal delivery supply a classic take and usher in the future of a new urban adult contemporary sound.
Born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Jashonda “Imari” Dutch, has always had a love for music. Singing from as early as two years old, her love and passion for singing has never wavered. She could always be found in a choir at church or school. Imari developed an appreciation for many genres such as gospel, classical, jazz, and R&B. Through her vocal gift, she received a full scholarship at the illustrious Elizabeth City State University and was a member of the University Choir where she was classically trained as a Music Performance major. During her college years, she had the opportunity to open for Debra Killings and Le'Andria Johnson alongside her fellow choir mates. Additionally, she had the opportunity to perform the infamous 'I Know I've Been Changed' in front of a former Moses Hogan singer where he named her "Lungs of Steel." This vocal powerhouse has traveled to many places with her voice and enjoys telling stories and bringing out emotions through her singing as a form of interpretation.
Bennie Pearce is a musician/producer/songwriter. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was immersed aurally in diverse music styles from jazz to R&B to classics from an early childhood. The bass guitar serves as his main tool of musical expression. His musical influences are expansive and span over a few decades ranging from classic soul, big band music, jazz, R&B, and jazz fusion. Bennie’s arrangements are pure and powerful, leaving a melody imprinted indelibly in the minds of listeners. Bennie Pearce has a unique sound destined to create a new level of quality in a music with no genre confines. Bennie is a member of the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP). He is an independent publisher under Phillie-BOP Music. Phillie-BOP Productions operations out of Annandale, VA located in the Washington, D.C. area.
In 2020, Phillie-BOP Productions launched its first international release, “Worthy” a debut hit single with independent singer/songwriter Rina Chanel. Follow-on hits included “More Than Enough,” “Made,” “Sweetest of Melody,” “E.S.P.” and “Je Ne Sais Quoi,” all #1 on various radio platform charts, as well as Top 10 and Top 20 categories. This long in the making pairing between Imari and Bennie is set to achieve a similar level of success. Phillie-BOP Productions will release Imari’s debut single on March 22, 2024.
All music written, arranged, performed, and recorded by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Music (ASCAP)
Produced by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Productions
Lyrics by: Jashonda Dutch (ASCAP)
Lead and Background vocals: Jashonda Dutch
Background vocal arrangements: Bennie Pearce and Jashonda Dutch
Mixed by: Craig White for Sound Doctor Productions
Mastered by: Peter Humphreys, Mastered at Masterwork Recording Inc., Philadelphia, PA,
