When Curiosity Turns Deadly - "Curiosity Kills" now available on Tubi

Curiosity Kills Poster

"Curiosity Kills" delves into the chilling mystery of a tragic attack that shattered lives and buried truths.

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by a personal connection to a college campus murder, Youtuber Frankie (Gabriele Orebaugh) is on a mission to uncover the truth behind the death of a serial killer at the hands of a local sorority. As she interviews the sorority sisters—Harriet (Christina Johnson), Gwen (Julianne Higgins), Mariah (Katelyn Rose White), and Janet (Emily Corbo)—Frankie realizes that each woman is hiding secrets that could tear them apart.

Harriet, once seen as the epitome of innocence, is revealed to have a darker side. Gwen and Mariah, implicated in the attack, are desperate to protect themselves at all costs. Janet, the sorority's charismatic leader, will go to great lengths to maintain the facade of sisterhood.

As Frankie digs deeper, she finds herself entangled in a dangerous game of deception, where the line between truth and lies is blurred. "Curiosity Kills" is a compelling narrative that explores the price of silence and the consequences of uncovering the truth.

The film is coming off a successful festival run that saw it take Best Thriller honors at the New York, Vegas, and Festigious Film Festivals among others. "Curiosity Kills" explores themes of resilience, the impact of trauma, and the power of storytelling to confront and heal from the shadows of the past.

"Curiosity Kills" can be streamed here : https://tubitv.com/movies/668014/curiosity-kills

For media and press inquiries, please contact Richard Poche at rich@pochepictures.com

Curiosity Kills Trailer