Introduction of Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act

CANADA, March 11 - Government introduced the Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, to the legislative assembly on Monday, March 11, 2024.

If passed by the legislature, the amendments will affect the following provincial statutes:

Lobbyists Transparency Act:

Amendments to the Lobbyists Transparency Act will address concerns identified by non-profit organizations about the administrative burden of the act’s reporting requirements. By reducing the administrative burden of reporting lobbying activities under the act, the government hopes to continue to encourage organizations to communicate with provincial elected officials and other decision-makers to express their views, needs and concerns.

Motor Vehicle Act:

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) will support operational improvements to RoadSafetyBC’s vehicle impoundment and impaired driving programs, and update MVA language to increase clarity and align the MVA with current practice. In addition, amendments will allow sheriffs to activate flashing red and white lights, stop on roadways and influence the flow of traffic when stopping to assist accident scenes or other emergency situations.

Offence Act:

Amendments to the Offence Act will ensure the previous changes to the Offence Act from 2021 will operate as intended. Specifically, the amendment clarifies which law applies once a modern treaty nation violation ticket is disputed.

Protected Areas of British Columbia Act:

Amendments to the Protected Areas of British Columbia Act will add 189 hectares to six existing parks (Tribune Bay Park, Muncho Lake Park, Edge Hills Park, Valhalla Park, Mount Pope Park, Purcell Wilderness Conservancy Park) and one conservancy (Taku River/T'aḵú Téix̱' Conservancy). In addition, Cardiff Mountain Ecological Reserve will be renamed to Tŝi ʔEẑɨsh [pronounced Tsy-ezoish] Ecological Reserve to better reflect the Indigenous name for the area. The amendments will also remove land (existing roads being transferred to other ministries) from two parks and one conservancy. This includes Kikomun Creek Park, Nancy Greene Park, and Yaaguun Suu Conservancy.

Financial Institutions Act:

Amendments to the Financial Institutions Act will strengthen the regulation of B.C.’s financial sector. The changes will ensure the BC Financial Services Authority and the Insurance Council of BC have the appropriate rulemaking and enforcement powers they need, including allowing the Insurance Council to file collection orders with the courts for unpaid fines, which will help deter inappropriate conduct in the insurance sector. In addition, amendments will create a process to allow B.C.’s only mutual fire insurance company to change its name to reflect the types of insurance it is authorized to sell.

Sechelt Indian Government District Enabling Act:

Amendments to the Sechelt Indian Government District Enabling Act will replace the word ‘Sechelt’ with ‘shíshálh’ and ‘Indian Band’ with ‘Nation’ in six acts. This will ensure consistency between federal and provincial legislation and reflect traditional shíshálh Indigenous names.

Labour Relations Code:

Amendments to the Labour Relations Code will update the definition of ‘strike’ in the Labour Relations Code. The change ensures that when employees under federal jurisdiction or that of another province are on strike, locked out, and establish a picket line in B.C., provincially regulated workers can choose to respect the picket lines without it being considered illegal strike action. Honouring the picket lines of other workers is a fundamental feature of B.C. labour relations and the change adheres to the core principles of labour solidarity.

Chartered Professional Accountants Act:

Amendments to the Chartered Professional Accountants Act will clarify that protecting the public interest is a key purpose of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. (CPABC). The amendments also moderately increase government oversight of CPABC by giving the minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills authority to issue guidelines, directives and information requests to CPABC.

Learn More:

For more information about B.C. legislation, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/Legislation