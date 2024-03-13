ROMARIC HAS BECOME PART OF CAMLINE

camLine acquires Romaric to strengthen manufacturing excellence portfolio

SANDY, UTAH, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based software provider of material control systems (MCS) to be integrated with camLine, part of Elisa IndustrIQ, Elisa manufacturing software business.

Acquisition strengthens camLine’s manufacturing excellence’s software portfolio and improves footprint in the US market.

CamLine, the high-tech manufacturing software solution specialist, has strengthened its position in the industry with the acquisition of Romaric, the Utah-based factory automation and throughput optimization software solutions provider.

Romaric, which has a 23-year track record in the automation industry, has more than 100 installations globally across different segments, focusing on semiconductor manufacturing. The acquisition will extend camLine’s offering with Romaric’s material control system (MCS) solution. Romaric’s products are built on a proprietary engine that integrates various automated material handling systems (AMHS) and robotic devices such as automated guided vehicles (AGV) and autonomous mobile robots (AMR) in the manufacturing, warehousing, and micro-fulfilment environments. Its multi-layer, multi-purpose architecture and library of functions can easily be extended to facilitate product development across various automation software applications.

“Romaric will enhance camLine’s portfolio, footprint and development capacity. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa Corporation’s strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate development of its software business,” said Henri Korpi, Executive Vice President of Elisa International Digital Services.

“This is an important step for camLine, as we expand our service offerings to accelerate manufacturing excellence for high-tech manufacturers and fortify our presence, especially within the US market. We firmly believe that this strategic initiative will unleash substantial growth opportunities for both companies within our respective customer ecosystems,” said Bryan Ng, CEO of camLine.

“The secret of Romaric’s success has been our commitment and dedication to customers, and we know that this is matched by the ambitions and values of camLine and Elisa. We’re confident that together we can build a stronger company and remain at the forefront of factory automation and throughput optimization,” said Rory Gagon, CEO and founder of Romaric. Romaric will continue to operate as part of camLine under its current product brand, maintaining its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. Both camLine and Romaric are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and stakeholders.

Romaric is based in Utah, US and has offices also in Taiwan and Malaysia, with altogether 22 employees.

Further information for media:

Elisa Mediadesk, tel. +358 (0)50 305 1605, mediadesk@elisa.fi