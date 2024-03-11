Vegas Barber Supplies Announces a New Location in Henderson
A leading wholesale barber supply store in Las Vegas, is excited to announce the opening of its new location serving Henderson, NV.HENDERSON, NV, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Barber Supplies, a leading wholesale barber supply store in Las Vegas, is excited to announce the opening of its new location serving Henderson, NV. This expansion is a testament to the store's commitment to serving the barber community and providing high-quality products.
A New Chapter in Henderson
The new store, located at 8868 S Eastern Ave Ste 107, Las Vegas, NV 89123, is set to become a hub for barbers in Henderson and the surrounding areas. With a wide range of barber supplies, the store aims to cater to the needs of professional barbers and hairstylists.
Emphasizing Strong Relationships
Vegas Barber Supplies has always valued its relationship with the barber community. The store's success is built on understanding barbers' needs and providing them with the best tools and products to enhance their craft.
New Location in Henderson, NV
The Henderson location marks an important milestone for Vegas Barber Supplies. It signifies the store's growth and its dedication to reaching more customers in the region.
First Location on W. Sahara Ave in Las Vegas, NV
The original Vegas Barber Supplies store on W. Sahara Ave in Las Vegas, NV, has been a staple in the community for years. It has served as a trusted source for barber supplies and has built a loyal customer base.
Motorcycle Riding Trips Turned Business and Friendship
The story of Vegas Barber Supplies is unique. Owner Uri Smilovitz and Motty Osher, CEO of K2 Analytics INC, their Digital Marketing Agency, bonded over motorcycle riding trips. This shared passion led to a strong business relationship and friendship, which has been instrumental in the store's success.
A Commitment to Quality and Service
Vegas Barber Supplies is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and exceptional customer service. The store's knowledgeable staff are always ready to assist customers and offer expert advice.
Expanding the Reach
With the addition of the Henderson location, Vegas Barber Supplies is set to reach a wider audience. The store is excited to serve more members of the barber community and continue its tradition of excellence.
About Vegas Barber Supplies
Vegas Barber Supplies is a premier wholesale barber supply store based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Founded by Uri Smilovitz, the store offers a wide range of barber supplies, including clippers, trimmers, razors, and more. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Vegas Barber Supplies is committed to supporting the barber community.
