LUXY Ride and Executive Assistants Organization (EAO) Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve Executive Transportation
Through this partnership, EAO members will have access to a booking platform, that makes scheduling high-quality transport for executives simple and efficient.
We're here to support our EAO members with reliable, safe transportation solutions for their executives, ensuring every journey is effortless.”SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUXY Ride, a leading platform in providing seamless nationwide professional black car services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Executive Assistants Organization (EAO), a global platform dedicated to empowering executive assistants through resources, networking, and professional development. This collaboration aims to bring unparalleled transportation solutions to executive assistants, simplifying their workflow and enhancing the travel experience for executives across the nation.
Founded on the principle of making professional transportation accessible, affordable, and reliable, LUXY Ride offers a comprehensive network of professional drivers across the country. Through this partnership, EAO members will gain direct access to LUXY's platform, enabling them to book high-quality transportation services easily and efficiently for their executives.
"We're here to support our EAO members with reliable, safe transportation solutions for their executives, ensuring every journey is effortless," said Joe Salemme, CEO of LUXY Ride. "We recognize the critical role executive assistants play in the success of their executives and companies. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing them with the tools they need to succeed."
Victoria Louise Rabin, CEO and founder of EAO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Aligning with LUXY Ride enables us to offer our members a reliable vendor committed to the highest level of service. This is a significant step towards enhancing the resources available to our community, further enabling our members to thrive in their professional and personal lives."
LUXY Ride's commitment to innovation and customer service, combined with EAO's dedication to the growth and development of executive assistants, promises to set a new standard in executive transportation. The partnership will also see LUXY Ride's active participation in EAO events, providing opportunities for engagement, learning, and development within the executive assistant community.
About LUXY Ride:
LUXY Ride is revolutionizing the professional driver service industry by offering a nationwide platform that simplifies booking professional transportation. Founded by Joe Salemme, LUXY Ride leverages technology to provide seamless, safe, and reliable transportation solutions for corporations, travel management teams, executives, business travelers, and individuals nationwide.
About Executive Assistants Organization (EAO):
The Executive Assistants Organization (EAO) provides executive and administrative assistants with a global platform for networking, professional development, and mentorship. Founded by Victoria Louise Rabin, EAO is committed to celebrating and advancing the executive assistant profession through conferences, resources, and community support.
