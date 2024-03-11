PRIVATE SCREENING OF 'NORTHERN NIGHTS, STARRY SKIES' DOCUMENTARY AND PANEL DISCUSSION ON LIGHT POLLUTION - ST. PAUL, MN
Starry Skies North is pleased to announce a special private screening of the documentary 'Northern Nights, Starry Skies,' followed by a panel on Light PollutionST PAUL, MN, RAMSEY, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starry Skies North is pleased to announce a special event featuring a private screening of the award-winning documentary 'Northern Nights, Starry Skies,' followed by a panel discussion on Light Pollution. The event will take place starting at Friday, March 15th, 6:00 PM onwards, at the Schmidt Artist Lofts in St. Paul, MN.
The award winning documentary, produced by Hamline Center for Global Environmental Education, has received acclaim for its portrayal of the beauty of the night sky and the effects of light pollution on our environment and health.
Following the screening, a panel of experts, authors, community leaders, and artists will lead a discussion on the impacts of light pollution and potential solutions. Panelists include Paul Bogard, tenured Hamline University professor and author of ‘The End of Night’; MaryBeth Garrgian, Avianist and Star Inspired Artist; and Paul Smithson, Woodlake Nature Center Manager.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, March 15th
Time:
6:00 PM: Artist open house and tours of the Schmidt Artist Lofts and workspaces
7:00 PM: Cinema Screening of 'Northern Nights, Starry Skies'
8:00 PM: Light Pollution Panel Discussion
9:00 PM: Stargazing and further discussion on the rooftop (weather permitting)
Location: Schmidt Artist Lofts, St Paul, MN
This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights into the importance of preserving our natural nightscapes and the consequences of excessive artificial lighting. The panel discussion aims to foster dialogue and awareness around light pollution issues and inspire action towards mitigating its effects.
Media coverage of the event is welcomed, and journalists are invited to attend. For more information about the documentary and event details, please visit https://starryskiesnorth.org/new-products-1/1-admission-documentary-screening-of-northern-nights-starry-skies-followed-by-a-light-pollution-panel
For press inquiries or to RSVP, please contact Chris Peterson at chris@starryskiesnorth.org or call/text (612) 532-2886.
Starry Skies North is a registered 501c3 and your local group of Dark Sky International. Serving Minnesota and the surrounding region, we aim to reduce light pollution and the effects of artificial light at night. The answer to light pollution is easier than you think, learn more at starryskiesnorth.org.
Chris Peterson
Starry Skies North
+1 612-532-2886
Chris@starryskiesnorth.org