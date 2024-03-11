FTC Submits Annual Budget Request to Congress

The Federal Trade Commission submitted to Congress its Fiscal Year 2025 budget request, in support of the President’s FY 2025 budget for the federal government. The budget request also includes the Performance Plan for FY 2024 and FY 2025, and Performance Report for FY 2023, as required under the GPRA Modernization Act of 2010.
The Commission vote to submit the budget request to Congress was 3-0.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.