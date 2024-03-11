FTC Submits Annual Budget Request to Congress

The Federal Trade Commission submitted to Congress its Fiscal Year 2025 budget request, in support of the President’s FY 2025 budget for the federal government. The budget request also includes the Performance Plan for FY 2024 and FY 2025, and Performance Report for FY 2023, as required under the GPRA Modernization Act of 2010.

The Commission vote to submit the budget request to Congress was 3-0.