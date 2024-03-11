The Salvation Army Distributes Mattresses as Part of Tornado Long Term Recovery

When a series of storms ripped through north Mississippi in March of 2023, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services mobilized immediately to begin distributing meals, snacks, and water to survivors and first responders. “The Salvation Army had boots on the ground serving meals in four different communities in less than 24 hours,” said William Trueblood, Divisional Director of Emergency Disaster Services. Teams continued to serve meals and host bulk distributions of ice, water and other necessities in the immediate aftermath.

One year later, The Salvation Army remains committed to aiding these affected communities in the recovery process. In partnership with the Monroe Strong Long Term Recovery Committee and Love Without Walls, The Salvation Army hosted a distribution of mattresses donated by Hope To Dream. Residents were able to pre-register for their needed sizes and drive through at the appointed time to have the mattresses loaded into their vehicle.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the Salvation Army and Hope to Dream for their invaluable contributions which have made this event possible. Embodying the transformative power of love, empathy, and solidarity, we are steadfast in our mission to create a community where every individual is seen, heard, and supported, leaving no one behind on their path to healing and renewal,” said Tracy Hadley, of Love Without Walls.

The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi Division has dedicated the remaining funds raised for the tornado relief efforts to long term recovery and will continue to work with government agencies and other non-profits to pool resources and strengthen recovery efforts with a long term recovery specialist dedicated to the area. “It’s very important to us to be a part of the communities in which we serve, said Trueblood, “The funds stay local, helping the people who need it most.”

