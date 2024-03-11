ROK Technologies, LLC receives Esri’s Collaboration Award for Exceptional Achievement at the 2024 Esri Partner Conference (EPC)





Mt.Pleasant, South Carolina - March, 11, 2024

ROK Technologies received the Collaboration Award for successful customer win due to partner-to-partner collaboration at the 2024 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held March 10–11, 2024. This award was announced at the EPC Plenary session on Sunday. Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2900 partners around the world. ROK Technologies demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor, as it highlights the incredible value we place on our strategic partnerships. These collaborations have empowered our client organizations with the comprehensive support and solutions they need to truly innovate with GIS,” said Alex Coleman, CEO, ROK Technologies

ROK Technologies' mission is to enable organizations with cloud-first technologies, so they can deliver exceptional GIS experiences to their customers. To deliver on this mission, we partner with industry leaders with whom we have aligned values and shared goals to create a win-win scenario for our clients and their customers.

A few of the key strategic partnerships ROK Technologies highlighted in this Collaboration Award for successful customer win due to partner-to-partner collaboration, include:

ArcGIS Telecom Management Service Solution: Leveraging Esri's ArcGIS Telecom Management package, ROK Technologies and Millennium Geospatial extend the core capabilities to provide solutions and tools for communications data management and telecom service availability. ROK Technologies and Millennium Spatial bring together their expertise to build a turnkey solution that helps telecoms implement and deploy the ArcGIS system, securely manage, and share geospatial data in one place— hosted, managed, or in the AWS Cloud. Read more >

ArcFM and ArcGIS Migration Utilities Solution: Schneider Electric and ROK Technologies have partnered to deliver a comprehensive managed services offering to Utilities to migrate ArcFM and ArcGIS systems to the Cloud. Schneider Electric will implement the migration of ArcFM to the cloud, and ROK Technologies will implement the migration of ArcGIS, while providing ongoing management of both the cloud environment and the ArcGIS Software. Read more >

UK-Wide Digital Twin on AWS: Working with Esri, NTT Data, ROK Technologies, AWS, and Vodafone developed a location intelligence platform for understanding what its UK network looked like—from the location of cell towers to the height and canopy width of trees across the

country. This AWS-hosted active system helps Vodafone optimize its UK network rollout and enhance service to customers. Read more >

“Esri appreciates the strong partnership with ROK Technologies and acknowledges their dedication to customer success with ArcGIS by awarding them this 2024 EPC award,” said Thomas Fair, Director, Esri Partner Network.

With ROK Technologies’ mastery in Cloud, GIS and IT, combined with our collaborative partner’s niche expertise, we ensure our clients maximize all ArcGIS capabilities in the Cloud.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About ROK Technologies, LLC

At ROK Technologies, our sole focus is to architect, deploy and manage the ArcGIS® Enterprise suite and Desktop applications in Cloud and Hybrid environments. Recognized as an Esri Cloud Specialty Partner, our team of certified AWS, Azure, and Esri experts bring our many years of extensive, multi-disciplinary knowledge to each and every organization we serve. With scalable, highly durable, and cost-effective cloud first technologies, ROK can take the IT and ArcGIS Enterprise management off your plate, so you can focus on what you do best, GIS.

