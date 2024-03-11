Maryland Department of General Services Hosts Inaugural Maryland Procurement Forum

March 11, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Public Purchasing Association today hosted the first-ever Maryland Procurement Forum. The forum gathered more than 170 procurement professionals from the state, county, and local governments to discuss public procurement in the State of Maryland and the vital role it plays in state operations.

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller addressed the forum during the opening session. Lt. Gov. Miller also presented a proclamation from Governor Wes Moore announcing March as “Purchasing Month,” which commends Maryland’s purchasing professionals for their important contributions in ensuring the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars.

“It is our administration’s vision to be a leading center of national excellence in public procurement,” said Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “By providing the highest quality materials, equipment, supplies, and services essential to the public need, we can continue to expand the state’s knowledge and opportunities for future procurements.”

The forum provided a unique opportunity for experienced procurement professionals to network and engage in meaningful conversations about innovation and collaboration in procurement practices. Attendees shared best practices and in improving efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency in government procurement processes.

“The Maryland Department of General Services is honored to work collaboratively with the Maryland Public Purchasing Association to organize the first event in Maryland that brings procurement professionals from every level of government together to discuss critical issues in procurement,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “Today’s forum allowed participants to connect, exchange ideas, learn from one another, and build relationships that will help strengthen Maryland’s procurement processes.”

“We are honored to partner with the Department of General Services in promoting the inaugural Maryland Procurement Forum,” said Maryland Public Purchasing Association President Daniel Mays. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and collaboration in procurement practices, empowering entities across Maryland to thrive and succeed.”

Maryland Procurement Forum sessions included:

Empowering the Future: The Potential of AI in Public Procurement

A Strategic Approach to Transforming Your Local Network into Effective Procurement Collaborations

Words Matter in Public Procurement

Innovative Approaches: Navigating Emergency Procurements

2024 Mid-Session Legislative Review

Exploring the Value of Procurement – It’s NOT Just Purchasing

Sustainability and Procurement – How to Make an Impact!

Public Utilities: Our needs are different, or are they?

Engaging with Vendors and Suppliers

Creating a Business Communication Toolkit for the Career-Minded Procurement Officer

