Fromaggio Corp. will Announces Market Launch of the World´s First Smart Home Cheesemaker at The Inspired Home Show

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fromaggio Corp., the innovative home cheesemaking appliance company, is thrilled to announce its transition from pre-orders to market availability at this year's Inspired Home Show in Chicago, IL from March 17-19. The company, known for revolutionizing the way cheese enthusiasts create artisanal cheeses at home, invites attendees to witness firsthand the unveiling of its flagship ready for market product at one of the most anticipated events in the home and kitchen industry.

After a successful pre-order campaign that garnered attention from foodies and tech enthusiasts alike, Fromaggio is set to make a splash in the consumer market. The Inspired Home Show offers the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience live demonstrations, sample a variety of cheeses made using the Fromaggio appliance, and meet the minds behind the innovation.

"The transition from pre-orders to full market availability marks a significant milestone for Fromaggio," said Dr. Glen Feder, Founder of Fromaggio Corp. "We've seen incredible enthusiasm from our community of backers and are excited to bring our product to a wider audience. The Inspired Home Show is not just a launchpad for us; it's a celebration of innovation, passion, and the art of cheesemaking."

The Fromaggio home cheesemaking appliance simplifies the traditional cheesemaking process, allowing users to create a wide range of cheeses from the comfort of their own kitchen. With its user-friendly design, customizable settings, and smart technology, Fromaggio is set to change the way people think about and enjoy cheese.

Visitors to The Inspired Home Show can find Fromaggio at booth N7744 – SH6 in the Wired + Well Expo, Smart Home Pavilion, North Hall. Booth N7744 – SH6. Guests can engage with the product team, ask questions, and see the appliance in action. Special show discounts will be available for attendees who wish to be among the first to own a Fromaggio appliance.

For more information about Fromaggio.com and its participation in The Inspired Home Show, please visit www.fromaggio.com or follow us on Instagram @fromaggiocheese.

About Fromaggio

Fromaggio is a pioneering kitchen appliance company dedicated to enhancing the home cooking experience. With a focus on innovation, quality, and the joy of cooking, Fromaggio introduces the first-of-its-kind home cheesemaking appliance, designed to empower food enthusiasts to explore the art of cheesemaking. Driven by a passion for food, technology, and sustainability, Fromaggio aims to bring people closer to the origins of their food, one cheese at a time.

For further information, press only: Glen Feder, glen@fromaggio.com (646) 740-1996

For more information on Fromaggio.com: www.fromaggio.com