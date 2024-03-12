From frustration to fulfillment: The LIT Movement and its revolutionary Plan A launched in the USA
Carolina Angarita, ex-CEO Google and Discovery Colombia, and Betlem Gomila, PhD and Visionary Therapist, unite to form the LIT Movement and transform lives.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Angarita, with over 27 years of experience and former CEO of Google and Discovery Colombia, decides to break free from the chains of conformity. Alongside the renowned Spanish therapist, Betlem Gomila, PHD, they establish the LIT Club – a transformative movement for leaders. the LIT Club is grounded in a science-based method that has been successfully proven to empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest.
Since its launch in February 2023, LIT has positively impacted the lives of over 80 prominent leaders in Mexico, the United States, Panama, Ecuador, and Colombia. The program guides leaders to understand if they are living in a “Plan B”,challenging the constant thought of 'What will people say?” and encourages them to envision their 'Plan A.'
This shift aims to unleash their true potential and elevate their lives to the next level.
Carolina Angarita shares her motivation behind LIT Club, 'After years in the corporate world, I realized I was trapped in the “Plan B” routine. I was too afraid to make a change and follow my calling. Until I found how to do it successfully, and that's why today I teach others to do the same.
The exclusive program guides participants through the five steps of the Plan A Method in just 90 days, allowing them to unleash their true potential:
1. Interpret the Signs: Recognition and understanding of the internal and external signals guiding individuals towards their path before the volume becomes overwhelming.
2. Manage Your 'Monsters': Identification and handling of blocks such as fears, limiting beliefs, and prejudices.
3. Find Your Plan A: Exploration of life's purpose through a method proven by dozens of individuals.
4. Unveiling of Your Unfair Advantage: Deep assessment of life to comprehend the unique strengths derived from personal experiences.
5. Create a Realistic Action Plan: Liberation from the routine and embracing the leap towards an authentic life with an achievable plan to Live in Plan A.
Plan A is a robust and comprehensive method housed in a proprietary Learning Management System developed by Carolina Angarita and Betlem Gomila Serra. Individuals will have 24/7 access to Action Guides, Books, Meditations, Movies, and personalized private Expansion Coaching Sessions that guide participants on the transformation journey.
"The Plan A Method serves as a gateway for those seeking a fulfilling life, providing a liberating alternative to Plan B. It inspires individuals to embrace their full potential and venture into new dimensions in life to soar" emphasizes Betlem Gomila. Scientific studies indicate that 80% of individuals lack satisfaction in their work, leading to feelings of frustration, depression, and emotional exhaustion. This dissatisfaction can precipitate crises and pose additional challenges to mental and emotional well-being.
The LIT Movement and its PLAN A Method challenge conventional expectations, inviting individuals to explore alternative paths. This movement will be introduced at the World Happiness Fest in Miami on March 22 at 5:00 p.m. in a FREE event, marking the initiation of a journey towards an authentic and fulfilling future.
Register now in the following link : https://tinyurl.com/4d8k6v6x to attend for free.
