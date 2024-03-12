Fast Forward EV Selects Integrated Insurance Advisors for Comprehensive Commercial Insurance Coverage

Accelerating EV Adoption for San Antonio Integrated Insurance Advisors Logo Accelerating EV Adoption

Holistic electric vehicle and service provider selects Integrated Insurance Advisors as their commercial insurance provider.

CROWNSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Forward EV, an electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider based in Crownsville, MD, is excited to announce its partnership with Integrated Insurance Advisors. This collaboration will ensure Fast Forward EV is fully covered with a tailored suite of commercial, professional and workers' compensation insurance policies.

A Testimony to Exceptional Service and Expertise

Peter Ghali, the owner of Fast Forward EV, shared his experience working with Integrated Insurance Advisors, highlighting the exceptional service provided by their team. “Chris is one of the most knowledgeable and helpful people I have encountered in the insurance industry. He took the time to understand my business and made thoughtful policy recommendations. He helped me navigate an otherwise frustrating process and saved me a lot of time and money.”

The partnership highlights Fast Forward EV’s commitment to responsible business practices. The ongoing collaboration between the two firms allows Fast Forward EV to frequently tailor its service offerings to government customers, while consistently maintaining a high standard of regulatory and statutory compliance.

Integrated Insurance Advisors' approach, characterized by its personalized service and deep industry knowledge, sets a benchmark in business insurance solutions.

About Fast Forward EV

Fast Forward EV plays a vital role in assisting government organizations to overcome obstacles in the electrification of their vehicle fleets. Unlike automotive dealerships that concentrate on vehicle sales, Fast Forward EV provides a more holistic suite of services. Beyond vehicle procurements, these services include vehicle upfitting, EV charging station solutions, and maintenance agreements--all available through a single procurement process. This comprehensive approach mitigates risk by ensuring compatibility and cost-efficiency across the organization’s entire electrification initiative.

About Integrated Insurance Advisors

Integrated Insurance Advisors is renowned for providing comprehensive and customized insurance solutions to businesses across various sectors. With a reputation for expertise, reliability, and personalized client service, Integrated Insurance Advisors ensures that businesses like Fast Forward EV are equipped with optimal insurance coverage, tailored to meet their unique needs and challenges.

