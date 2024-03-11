Autonomous Marine Survey and Underwater Inspection Development Boosted as Subsea Europe Services Receives Milestone Investment

Multi-million Euro funding accelerates True Autonomy initiative with the goal of simplifying marine data acquisition and analysis

Rostock, Germany – Leading innovator in autonomous marine survey and underwater inspection solutions and services Subsea Europe Services has completed a strategic multi-million Euro funding round. This significant investment marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey towards ‘True Autonomy’, an innovative approach to optimising marine data workflows through the seamless integration of new-generation sensors and platforms.

Comprised of 50% private equity and business angels, the investment is complemented by a mirrored contribution from the ‘Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern mbH’ through the innovative ‘innoGROWTH’ Programme, which is renowned for supporting start-ups and medium-sized companies, particularly those focusing on ecological, digital, or social innovations.

The funding will propel Subsea Europe Services into a new era of growth and development, with a focus on attracting more skilled talent and expanding software and hardware development. Key workstreams will be accelerated with the company’s ongoing development of a state-of-the-art ‘Autonomy Engine’ and expansion of its existing autonomous surface and underwater vessel fleet leading the way. The addition of cutting-edge vehicles will be a significant leap forward in providing more capacity for autonomous survey and inspection services to the offshore wind industry and other marine sectors.

In alignment with this growth trajectory, Subsea Europe Services has strategically decided to relocate its headquarters to Rostock in the ‘Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania region’, where the company already has an extensive R&D centre. This relocation is poised to leverage the exceptional resources of the Ocean Technology Campus in Rostock, including the Digital Ocean Lab (DOL), the state-of-the-art testing facilities along the Warnow river waterfront, and proximity to key research institutions like the IOW, Rostock University, and the Fraunhofer Institute.

Søren Themann, CEO, at Subsea Europe Services, commented on this milestone development in the company’s short history, since it was founded at the beginning 2020: "The investment represents faith in our vision and mission to simplify the acquisition and analyses of marine data, making it more accessible to more organisations, and at a much lower cost. It enables us to deepen our research and development in autonomous marine technologies, bringing us closer to the reality of ‘True Autonomy’. Further, relocating our HQ to Rostock, a hub of marine innovation, positions us perfectly to harness the expert talent and professional facilities it offers.”

Mario Mietsch, Team Lead Investments at the Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern mbH, says: “Our investment is a testament to Subsea Europe Services’ innovative spirit and commitment to leading the charge in the marine technology sector. We’re looking forward to them becoming even more integral to the sector expertise we have in Rostock with the forthcoming HQ move, as well as supporting their journey to shape the future of marine survey and inspection using cutting-edge autonomous technology for operational, economic, and environmental benefits.”

About Subsea Europe Services

Subsea Europe Services optimises marine survey and underwater inspection with new autonomous and digital solutions as part of a diverse technology and services portfolio. The company offers a unique and continuously expanding surface and underwater autonomous platform fleet for marine survey and underwater inspection applications, and continues to lead the development of new hardware and software to further automate marine data acqusisition and analysis. The company’s expert team is available to help clients implement cutting-edge autonomous platforms and digital workflows on a sales, rental and survey-as-a-service basis.

Backed by an extensive rental pool delivered in collaboration with Rental technology Services (RTS) in Scotland and Norway, Subsea Europe Services supports a diverse customer base, including energy companies, offshore wind farm owners and contractors, hydrographic survey companies, government organisations and research institutes. In addition to providing hydrographic equipment from leading manufacturers like AML Oceanographic, R2Sonic and Sonardyne, partnerships with Hovering AUV innovator BeeX, USV pioneers MARTAC Systems and offshore experts Windea help to position Subsea Europe Services at the forefront of next generation marine data acquisition.

www.subsea-europe.com













