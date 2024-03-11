Hake’s March 19-20 auction offers top-graded pop culture rarities from legendary collections and comic book artists

DC Comics Batman #181 (June 1966) with first appearance of Poison Ivy, CGC 9.4 NM, only 11 certified copies graded higher. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Duncan Eagleson, 1983 commissioned original art for pre-release one-sheet movie poster to promote slasher classic ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street.’ Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Complete 1959 Fleer ‘The Three Stooges’ master set of 99 collector cards, each one CGC graded, and the set graded 5.53 overall. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000

William Henry Harrison ‘Harrison and Reform’ 1840 presidential campaign flag with 'common-man' motif. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000